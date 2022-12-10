Driftless Social opening its bar ahead of its kitchen, serving 23 martinis to start

The grandsons of the founders of Smoky's Club are allowing customers a sneak peek at their new Mount Horeb restaurant after 16 months of work.

Matt Schmock, 38, who's opening Driftless Social with his brother, Tim Schmock, 36, said the restaurant's bar will be open for drinks Saturday, but they won't be able to serve food yet.

"We're excited to finally get the kitchen done in a couple months, but until then we're just excited to put the hammers down and finally start bartending again," Schmock said.

Initially, Driftless will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights for drinks, with 23 martinis on the menu and about 20 wines.

"Once we have food, and we're actually (fully) open, the numbers are going to double so we'll be up in the 40s with the number of martinis and we'll have a lot more wine as well. A real big wine list, a really nice one," he said.

Schmock ran the iconic Smoky's supper club and steakhouse on University Avenue in Madison for his father and uncle for about six years, until it closed earlier this year for redevelopment.

"I've been there since I was a baby, and worked every position there, me and my brother," he said.

Without a kitchen, Driftless won't even be able to serve a relish tray right away, but once the kitchen opens, Schmock promises to have one on the menu for a few dollars.

He said he won't be offering it for free, like at Smoky's. "The waste is just crazy. So, we've got to charge a little bit for it just to kind of get our money back on it."

Until the kitchen is ready, they'll at least have a popcorn machine, Schmock said.

He said they've been working on the restaurant since August 2021 at 128 E. Main St., in what had been Schubert's diner and bakery for decades.

Schmock, who with his wife, Molly, moved to Mount Horeb, her hometown, three years ago, said his original thought was to make Driftless Social a supper club, but didn't want to give it that label. However, he said it will have many of the hallmarks of Smoky's Club.

"I want to be a few different things," Schmock said. "I want to have supper club elements to it, steakhouse elements to it, and also be a nice neighborhood bar as well."

