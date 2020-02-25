You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dragon I closes after 8 years, State Street too competitive
top story
RESTAURANT NEWS

Dragon I closes after 8 years, State Street too competitive

DragonI_0224_MPKe.jpg

The State Street restaurant Dragon I closed due to heavy competition on State Street.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The Asian-fusion restaurant Dragon I has closed due to the competitive restaurant climate on State Street, its owner said.

Aichan "Wendy" Weng said it was a hard decision since Dragon I served the State Street community for many years. "There was a wall we couldn't get over," she said through her friend, Danna Viehl, who translated for her.

Estacion Inka Peruvian restaurant moves into bigger space

Weng said she made the decision for many reasons, but mostly, she said, because State Street has too many restaurants trying to serve UW-Madison students.

"When the taste or the preference of food is changing constantly, we find that our choice of food offered at Dragon I is no longer keeping the trend with the students' taste," Viehl said.

The restaurant at 422 State St., offered poke bowls, and served Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai and Vietnamese foods.

Weng said with low sales, she couldn't justify staying open. She said even though she's still paying rent, closing was the better option financially.

After 35-year run, Maple Tree Supper Club owner is passing the baton

Dragon I had two floors and Weng didn't make use of the second floor, so it was hard to justify paying rent on a 5,000-square-foot space that wasn't totally utilized. The original owner used the upstairs area for karaoke as well as extra dining space.

Ray Sze opened Dragon I in 2012 and sold it to Weng two years later, so he could move back to his native Hong Kong. Sze also ran Nam's Noodle on Regent Street for 15 years before turning it over to family members.

Lorraine's Cafe opens in former New Orleans Take-Out

Weng, who is from South China, closed the restaurant Feb. 17. She also owns Ichiban on Park Street, Poke Plus & Teriyaki on State Street, and helps a friend run Taste of Sichuan, also on State Street.

Ichiban will celebrate its 10-year anniversary on March 15 and Weng said she's beginning to plan a special promotion for the occasion.

+11 10 best-reviewed restaurants in 2019, and some runners-up

Read more restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Who wants to go out for a bite?

Sign up for our Food & Drink newsletter!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics