Doolittles in Madison closes because of COVID-19, but situation is 'three-dimensional'

Doolittles Woodfire Grill at East Towne Mall, which had focused recently on curbside carryout and delivery, closed after six years due to the effects of coronavirus, its co-owner said Wednesday.

"We ultimately closed because of COVID-19, I suppose, but it's a little more three dimensional than that," said John Sheehan.

He said the restaurant shut down after dinner on Friday. He and partner Lynn Reimer announced the restaurant's closing on Facebook Tuesday.

Sheehan said they made "efforts to mitigate some of those effects," but state and county restrictions due to the virus led to their "lease becoming null and void."

He said he's working out the details of ending his lease and wouldn't discuss the specifics.

Sheehan said that being shut down for dine-in service for three months and then opening up with limited capacity wasn't sustainable.

"And probably more importantly, COVID-19 (is) having an impact on people's desire to go outdoors or go out into the hospitality field," he said. "That was obviously impacted everywhere."

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.