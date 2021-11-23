'Don the Barber' cooks, too; opens Stadium Takeout on Monroe Street

Don Woods opened Stadium Takeout in early October, next to his barber shop, Faded Club, on Monroe Street, across from Camp Randall Stadium.
Until he got his signage two weeks ago, he said, few people knew about the business and the people eating inside just looked like they were sitting in a building.
Woods, 44, who is known as "Don the Barber," has been barbering for about 20 years and has owned the barber shop at 1515 Monroe St., for two years.
He cuts the hair of many Badgers football players and, when they're in town, is still the barber for brothers J.J. Watt, Derek Watt, and T.J. Watt, former Badgers who are all in the NFL.
Woods said he started cutting the hair of the Watts brothers in 2015 when he was working at Nogginz on State Street.
The restaurant, in the former home of Lorraine's, and before that, New Orleans Take-Out, is only open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, until Woods said he can hire employees. So far, he's been working solo with some help from his brother, sister and aunt.
Stadium Takeout serves Chicago dogs and Italian beef, both of which he said he missed from the two years he lived in Chicago. The hot dog, made with Vienna beef, and the Italian beef are his two biggest sellers, he said.
The restaurant also serves chicken wings, chicken sandwiches, shrimp po' boys, cheese curds, fries and onion rings.
Part of his motivation to open the restaurant, he said, is that besides Mickie's Dairy Bar, there aren't many places near his shop to get food. "So, I was like, well, I'll bring it to me. And the spot became available."
Woods said his family is from Chicago, but grew up in Eau Claire, and has lived in La Crosse, Wausau and Green Bay.
He's cooked in restaurants before and while barbering, including in a strip club in Chicago, Woods said. He's cooked mainly in La Crosse and Eau Claire restaurants, and has also waited tables, he said.
Woods has four other barbers at his shop and has been taking Fridays off to work at the restaurant. He said a lot of his restaurant business has been coming from his barbershop clients.
The restaurant looks completely different from Lorraine's, Woods said, noting that he's had it painted white, red and black with a Bucky Badger mural on the wall. He kept the same tables and chairs and some of the equipment from the former restaurant.
Woods said the property is 1,100 square feet, but only part of that is the dining area, where he can seat 12.
He's working to have his food delivered by third-party services and said he does an equal amount of takeout and dine-in business. With the weather turning colder, more people are choosing to sit inside, he said.
Stadium Takeout, 1517 Monroe St., is open Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Woods said he's working 12- to 13-hour days, "eight days a week."
