'Don the Barber' cooks, too; opens Stadium Takeout on Monroe Street

The restaurant also serves chicken wings, chicken sandwiches, shrimp po' boys, cheese curds, fries and onion rings.

Part of his motivation to open the restaurant, he said, is that besides Mickie's Dairy Bar, there aren't many places near his shop to get food. "So, I was like, well, I'll bring it to me. And the spot became available."

Woods said his family is from Chicago, but grew up in Eau Claire, and has lived in La Crosse, Wausau and Green Bay.

He's cooked in restaurants before and while barbering, including in a strip club in Chicago, Woods said. He's cooked mainly in La Crosse and Eau Claire restaurants, and has also waited tables, he said.

Woods has four other barbers at his shop and has been taking Fridays off to work at the restaurant. He said a lot of his restaurant business has been coming from his barbershop clients.

The restaurant looks completely different from Lorraine's, Woods said, noting that he's had it painted white, red and black with a Bucky Badger mural on the wall. He kept the same tables and chairs and some of the equipment from the former restaurant.

Woods said the property is 1,100 square feet, but only part of that is the dining area, where he can seat 12.