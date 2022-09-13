Doc's Smokehouse closure in Madison due to 'a multitude of things'

Doc's Smokehouse's Madison restaurant closed late last month, another victim of the labor shortage and supply chain challenges.

"It got to the point where we were unable to staff the restaurant and deliver a quality experience," said Doc's founder Brent Brashier. "We just didn't have enough people so we had to pull the plug."

Brashier opened his first Doc's restaurant in 2016 in Dyer, Indiana, a southeastern suburb of Chicago, with partner Himanshu Doshi, a radiologist, now retired.

Doshi is the "doc" in the restaurant's name and the inspiration for its logo, where a pig's ribs are visible through an X-ray machine.

Brashier said when he opened the Madison restaurant at West Towne Mall, where Granite City used to be, in December 2019, it did fantastically well. "It was terrific business in December, January and February, and then COVID hit."

Brashier, 47, said the restaurant, with a focus on hickory-smoked meats, craft beer and bourbon, was closed for about a year, and once he was able to reopen with indoor dining in June of 2021, the business didn't come back.

"We struggled the entire time to build a staff. We were never staffed at a level that was half of what it was prior to COVID," he said. "We were asking our folks to do a heck of a lot to keep it going. And the business just never really returned like it was pre-COVID."

Madison's was the fourth Doc's after Dyer; Milwaukee; and Mokena, Illinois. The Mokena restaurant, in a Chicago suburb, closed in February, Brashier said.

"So we have two left," he said. "Before COVID we had four and basically the way I look at it, when we came out the other side of COVID were left with the original location in Dyer and our Downtown Milwaukee location."

Brashier said those two are doing well.

"I still love Madison. It's a great town," Brashier said. He said he just faced some challenges with COVID that he wasn't able to overcome.

Staffing was a big issue, but the cause of the closure was "kind of a multitude of things," Brashier said.

"It's difficult everywhere," he said. "I've been doing this my whole career, close to 30 years now, and Doc's has been in business for almost seven. It's a much tougher business. The restaurant business has never been easy."

Since COVID, Brashier said it's been hard to get products. "Every week we face shortages or out-of-stock items that we sell every day. It's an ongoing battle that is kind of the new normal in the restaurant business."