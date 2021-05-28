Dive Inn going for 'authentic, cozy dive-bar feel'; aiming for July opening

Wacker said the city is only allowing them to have 16 people outside this summer, so they won’t be able to use the outdoor space as much as they hope to in the future.

“But we’d love to have people come and play yard games in the back,” Wacker said. He said he’d eventually like to offer something for children like DJ bubble parties on the weekends.

Zilavy said, “Wisconsin being Wisconsin,” the state allows for minors to be on a licensed premises only if they are with a parent, guardian or spouse who is of legal drinking age. Licensed establishments are free to have their own policy regarding allowing underage persons on the premises, she added.

Wacker has also been co-owner of the Ideal Bar since 2016, and said he is working to sell his share of that bar to focus on the Dive Inn, which is closer to his home.

He said he and his Alchemy partners rent the Alchemy space and he knew if he had another business he’d want to own the property.

Wacker said he’d been talking to Ring about buying the building for about five years. “After we got Ideal, I really liked the dive bar feel. It is a lot different than a restaurant.”