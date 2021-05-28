Dive Inn going for 'authentic, cozy dive-bar feel'; aiming for July opening

Two Madison men with lots of restaurant and bar experience are turning a former dive bar on the East Side into the Dive Inn.
They closed on buying the building at 521 Cottage Grove Road, formerly JoBeck’s Bar, Thursday.
“If you drive by the building, you’ll notice it lacks a lot of curb appeal,” said Ryan Ramig, 39. Ramig is opening the bar with Josh Wacker, who until recently was a co-owner of Alchemy.
“It has these weird cinder block walls that lead to nowhere and a crumbling stoop,” Ramig said. “We want to blow that all up, have a nice new facade with a nice 20-by-20 deck with maybe four four-tops out there in the front, on a non-smoking patio.”
A deck is going to have to wait until “phase two,” Ramig said, adding that Madison Plan Commission approvals will take time.
Ramig said they’re working with designer Charles Barrows “to achieve an authentic, cozy dive bar feel.” Barrows’ past projects include the interior and branding for Youngblood Beer Company and the interior for Plain Spoke Cocktail Company.
JoBeck’s was in danger of getting its license revoked in June after a security guard at the bar was carrying a gun without a license and pulled it on customers. After he used a taser on someone, Larry Ring, the bar’s owner, wasn’t immediately cooperative in providing video of the incident, Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy said at an Alcohol License and Review Committee meeting last year.
The bar has also had a handful of police calls, including drinking in the parking lot, Zilavy said. During some of the incidents, Ring swore at officers, she said.
Zilavy said JoBeck’s has been closed for about a year. Over that time, its attorney kept in contact and said they were attempting to sell the business, so there was never any hearing on the license revocation or suspension, she said.
Ramig has children who are 13, 12 and 3, and is known as “Recess Ryan” at Winnequah Elementary in Monona where he’s a recess supervisor. He envisions a “family-friendly, cozy neighborhood dive bar lightly elevated with maybe a Tiki bar Christmas-light vibe.”
He said he’s run the school recess program for about six years. “I stand on the playground and I blow whistles and keep track of the time. And I’m the all-time pitcher at kickball and I give timeouts and all that good stuff. I tie shoes.”
Ramig also has 20 years of bar and restaurant experience. He bartended and waited tables at Glass Nickel Pizza Co. for about 10 years, waited tables at Daisy Cafe & Cupcakery for about 10 years. While at Daisy, he also worked for four years bartending and waiting tables at Off Broadway Drafthouse.
“I’ve been waiting tables and taking care of kids ever since I was out of high school,” said Ramig, who’s been friends with Wacker since their days at La Follette High School.
COVID-19 ended Ramig’s Off Broadway run. He intended to return after the pandemic, but instead started planning the Dive Inn.
The Dive Inn will offer “typical dive bar food,” Ramig said: frozen pizzas, chips, peanuts, beef jerky, pickled eggs. Ramig and Wacker will also encourage customers to carry in food from Red Lion next door or Buck’s Pizza. They also plan to host local food carts in the parking lot.
Allowing outside food helps support neighboring businesses, Ramig said, noting that it’s all about friendly competition and symbiotic relationships. Plus, Buck’s has limited hours.
As the partners discussed names, they considered “The East Side” or “East Side Tap.” Then Wacker’s dad, Dick Wacker, knowing the history of JoBeck’s, suggested the Dive Inn in a tongue-in-cheek way. “A light went off in our eyes and we’re like, ‘That’s not bad.’ And we ran with it,” Ramig said.
Turning it around
Ramig said he and Wacker, whose children are 9 and 6, plan to turn the former JoBeck’s around “180 degrees” and establish it as a place people can bring their kids.
“It’s not going to be a day care,” Ramig said. “There won’t be kids hanging out. But if you want to bring your kid in for a kiddie cocktail, that’d be great.”
Wacker said the city is only allowing them to have 16 people outside this summer, so they won’t be able to use the outdoor space as much as they hope to in the future.
“But we’d love to have people come and play yard games in the back,” Wacker said. He said he’d eventually like to offer something for children like DJ bubble parties on the weekends.
Zilavy said, “Wisconsin being Wisconsin,” the state allows for minors to be on a licensed premises only if they are with a parent, guardian or spouse who is of legal drinking age. Licensed establishments are free to have their own policy regarding allowing underage persons on the premises, she added.
Wacker has also been co-owner of the Ideal Bar since 2016, and said he is working to sell his share of that bar to focus on the Dive Inn, which is closer to his home.
He said he and his Alchemy partners rent the Alchemy space and he knew if he had another business he’d want to own the property.
Wacker said he’d been talking to Ring about buying the building for about five years. “After we got Ideal, I really liked the dive bar feel. It is a lot different than a restaurant.”
He and Ramig are aiming to open by July 1. Wacker, who recently got back into his wood flooring trade, is handling the bar’s build-out. The indoor capacity is 50.
Support from the Neighborhood
The Dive Inn is being well received by the Lake Edge Neighborhood Association, which wrote to the ALRC “in strong support” of its liquor license.
“The new owners, Ryan Ramig and Josh Wacker, made a presentation to our association’s monthly meeting and we passed a unanimous vote in favor of a liquor license,” wrote Liz Dannenbaum, the association’s president.
“Cottage Grove Road has a lot to offer and it’s also kind of blowing up right now with the Royster Commons,” Ramig said. “And we love being right across from the new library.”
New apartments going up nearby will bring a younger, professional crowd to the neighborhood, Ramig said. “We want it to be a comfortable place where a retired couple can come in and hang out during the day. And then as it moves on later at night, hopefully the crowd gets a little bit younger, hipper — with none of the funny business JoBeck’s was dealing with.”
