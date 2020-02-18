DarkHorse by Sal's opens Tuesday with glam, rock n' roll look

Patrick DePula's new restaurant, DarkHorse by Sal's, opens to the public for dinner Tuesday in the former Sujeo location on East Washington Avenue.

DePula, who runs two Salvatore's Tomato Pies restaurants, has partnered with chefs John Jerabek and Jed Spink for DarkHorse, 10 N. Livingston St.

The edgy look to the space, with lots of red and black, is "glam, rock and roll and inspired by late 70’s and 80’s DIY culture," DePula said.

"It's definitely an homage to how I grew up as a punk rock kid. It's definitely influenced by the music," DePula said, noting that the interior design also draws from Jerabek and Spink's musical tastes.

"It goes along with the food that we're making, which is unusual and doesn't necessarily follow a theme," DePula said. "We're the dark horse. We're a little bit different and we have the flexibility to do what we feel like doing."

Because DePula has had restaurant success without formal culinary training, one restaurant critic called him a "dark horse." That's where the restaurant got it's name.