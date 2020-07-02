Dane County bar owners reeling from yet another blow as COVID-19 restrictions tighten again

Vogel and his partner, Sean Pharr, were planning to reopen Mint Mark on Winnebago Street next week with a four-table patio and a few tables inside, but are now forced to push it back and “wait it out a little bit more,” Vogel said. “I don’t know what to tell you. It’s a weird time.”

But Pat Dye, a bartender who has worked at the Irish Pub at 317 State St. for 27 years, said taverns are being unfairly singled out.

Jess Dye, Pat’s wife, bought the business in April 2019, and the couple are hoping they can still use their sidewalk patio, which can seat 12. They’re also looking at using an outdoor area behind the bar for additional seating, but those arrangements still need to be worked out.

Pat Dye said the bar’s been struggling for the past three months under restrictions that only allowed it to offer carryout food, and then had to board up their windows because of the protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The initial state-ordered COVID-19 restrictions took effect on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, which Pat Dye said is the tavern’s biggest day of the year. In the following months when they were open for takeout only, an $8 sandwich was costing his wife $68 to make, he said.

“We’re days away from having to give (the bar) back to the old owner and where her dream is almost shattered,” he said of his wife, who revamped the Irish Pub’s food menu after she took it over.

