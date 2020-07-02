Dane County bar owners reeling from yet another blow as COVID-19 restrictions tighten again

Bar and restaurant owner Chad Vogel was taking the city-county rollback on COVID-19 restrictions in stride Wednesday.
After all, he’s basically had his two establishments closed from the start of the pandemic and the ensuing state and county restrictions.
When the virus hit, Vogel was planning to open a new bar and restaurant and was already struggling to navigate its opening when the retreat in the county’s Forward Dane plan to reopen the local economy was announced Wednesday.
The new order, which reduces the capacity of restaurants from 50% back to 25% and closes bars for all but takeout and patio service, takes effect at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Vogel said his East Johnson Street bar, The Robin Room, had already been shut down except for doing a small amount of carryout and that he wasn’t planning to open it again until August because at 25% capacity it didn’t make sense financially to open sooner.
“I mean, at 6 feet distance, we could get about seven people in there,” he said.
The new bar and restaurant he’s opening in the Lake Edge Shopping Center on Monona Drive, The Muskellounge and Sporting Club — The Muskie for short — is four times the size of The Robin Room and has a patio, so he’s focused on that.
Vogel and his partner, Sean Pharr, were planning to reopen Mint Mark on Winnebago Street next week with a four-table patio and a few tables inside, but are now forced to push it back and “wait it out a little bit more,” Vogel said. “I don’t know what to tell you. It’s a weird time.”
But Pat Dye, a bartender who has worked at the Irish Pub at 317 State St. for 27 years, said taverns are being unfairly singled out.
Jess Dye, Pat’s wife, bought the business in April 2019, and the couple are hoping they can still use their sidewalk patio, which can seat 12. They’re also looking at using an outdoor area behind the bar for additional seating, but those arrangements still need to be worked out.
Pat Dye said the bar’s been struggling for the past three months under restrictions that only allowed it to offer carryout food, and then had to board up their windows because of the protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
The initial state-ordered COVID-19 restrictions took effect on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, which Pat Dye said is the tavern’s biggest day of the year. In the following months when they were open for takeout only, an $8 sandwich was costing his wife $68 to make, he said.
“We’re days away from having to give (the bar) back to the old owner and where her dream is almost shattered,” he said of his wife, who revamped the Irish Pub’s food menu after she took it over.
