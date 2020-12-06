Dane Buy Local to the rescue of small, independent businesses

Soup event success

Soup’s On!, with 15 restaurants participating in the first event on Nov. 17, was certainly a hit. Teresa Pullara-Ouabel, who owns Bunky’s Catering, said the idea for the soup event might have come to her in a dream.

“I started thinking about soup and how easy it is to make and how inexpensive it can be and how restaurants can use things maybe that they’re already utilizing in their restaurant,” she said.

So, she called Murray and pitched her idea of restaurant owners getting together to sell soup. Customers order online in advance and pick up at the FEED Kitchens, 1219 N. Sherman Ave. The events will continue into January.

“It’s kind of just gone crazy,” Pullara-Ouabel said. “It’s absolutely amazing. The first one was a little rocky with the computer system, but we had 200 orders and we had people waiting on Aberg Avenue. That’s how far the line went back.”

Pullara-Ouabel, who closed the popular Italian and Mediterranean restaurant Bunky’s Cafe she ran with her husband Rachid Ouabel almost five years ago to focus on their thriving catering and wholesale operation, said she knew she had to do something. “You see these GoFundMe pages (to support local businesses) and it just breaks your heart.”