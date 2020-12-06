Dane Buy Local to the rescue of small, independent businesses

Throughout the pandemic, people have rallied behind their favorite restaurants and other small, local, independent businesses.
They’ve picked up food, hardware and other items curbside, bought gift cards to use in a less-contagious future, and, more recently, as bottom lines have inched further into the red, contributed to online fundraising campaigns.
Business owners have had to develop new ways to stay alive. And in Madison, they’ve had a helpful partner in Dane Buy Local, a nonprofit that supports locally owned, independent businesses and counts about 600 local businesses among its members.
Dane Buy Local has become more vital than ever, first as the administrator of a $10 million grant divided between about 2,700 county businesses. Lately, it has been behind a successful series of events designed to support restaurants and caterers in selling frozen soup.
“The word ‘community’ tries to encapsulate a pretty big idea,” Colin Murray, Dane Buy Local’s executive director, wrote to publicize the first Soup’s On! event, which sold-out on Nov. 17.
“That’s why it’s sometimes difficult to tell exactly what we’re talking about when it’s dropped as a buzzword,” Murray wrote. “Community is the result of people reacting to the existence of others around them.”
CARES Act role
Murray’s group, as one of the largest Buy Local organizations in the United States, had a bigger role during the spring and summer in helping a small business community in crisis.
Dane Buy Local administered the popular grant program for local businesses, with all the money now gone. Murray said he’s hoping for another round of grant dollars.
The grants ranged from $1,000 to about $6,000. The Dane Buy Local committee in charge of distributing the money decided they’d rather give smaller grants to lots of businesses than large amounts to a few businesses, Murray said. The average check was around $4,000.
The county got the money last spring through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Dane County is a member of Dane Buy Local and Murray said it was the first government entity in the United States to join a Buy Local group.
“We’ve had a long and strong relationship with the county,” Murray said, adding that Dane County Executive Joe Parisi’s office called early in the pandemic and asked, “How can we help local businesses?”
Murray told him they needed a grant program, and the next thing he knew, he got the $10 million. “That was amazing, way beyond what I expected. I expected maybe a half million dollars … maybe if we’re lucky. So $10 million just blew me away,” he said.
Josh Wescott, Parisi’s chief of staff, said the grants were first handled as a Dane County program, using about $800,000 “to jump start efforts this spring.” Dane Buy Local “built upon that successful template” once the CARES Act dollars arrived.
In a Zoom call with Murray, local business owners and reporters last month, Parisi said the county joined Dane Buy Local because it believes so strongly in local businesses. “Local businesses define who we are in our communities via a city neighborhood or a small town Main Street,” he said.
Parisi said not only do local businesses provide a service, they’re part of a community’s identity and culture. Businesses, in better times, are also gathering places, he said.
“The economic benefit of our local businesses is immeasurable,” he said. “And so that’s why we come together every year about this time of year to encourage people during the holidays, to remember our local businesses and to shop at our local businesses.”
A collaborator
The Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce is also a member of Dane Buy Local. Zach Brandon, the chamber’s president, said the relationship goes both ways, and that Dane Buy Local has been a member of the chamber for 11 years.
With 84% of the chamber’s membership made up of small businesses, Dane Buy Local “has been a valuable partner in delivering the important message that we need to keep dollars local for as long as possible once wealth is imported,” Brandon said.
The chamber’s fall 2020 Business Survey confirmed the urgency of the situation for businesses in the Madison area, with most experiencing declining revenues and up to a third potentially closing by mid-2021, Brandon said.
“Only a true partnership between the public and private sectors — with our chamber, Dane Buy Local and other business membership organizations at the table — can (we) reverse these troubling trends and put us on a path toward an accelerated economic recovery,” Brandon said.
Murray, who has been executive director of the 16-year-old Dane Buy Local group for almost eight years, and involved with the organization from the beginning, said this is the most challenging time his organization’s ever had.
“It’s gratifying that we’re able to help out these businesses and keep them going and brainstorm ideas on how we can make a success out of challenging times,” he said.
Murray tracks how many of Dane Buy Local’s 600 member businesses have closed permanently, and he said he’s aware of only 12 so far.
That number is “substantially lower” than what Murray said he’s seeing across the U.S. “Local groups around the country have about 20% loss of membership at this point,” he said. “So we’re substantially lower than that. And I think that’s a direct correlation to the grant program.”
Soup event success
Soup’s On!, with 15 restaurants participating in the first event on Nov. 17, was certainly a hit. Teresa Pullara-Ouabel, who owns Bunky’s Catering, said the idea for the soup event might have come to her in a dream.
“I started thinking about soup and how easy it is to make and how inexpensive it can be and how restaurants can use things maybe that they’re already utilizing in their restaurant,” she said.
So, she called Murray and pitched her idea of restaurant owners getting together to sell soup. Customers order online in advance and pick up at the FEED Kitchens, 1219 N. Sherman Ave. The events will continue into January.
“It’s kind of just gone crazy,” Pullara-Ouabel said. “It’s absolutely amazing. The first one was a little rocky with the computer system, but we had 200 orders and we had people waiting on Aberg Avenue. That’s how far the line went back.”
Pullara-Ouabel, who closed the popular Italian and Mediterranean restaurant Bunky’s Cafe she ran with her husband Rachid Ouabel almost five years ago to focus on their thriving catering and wholesale operation, said she knew she had to do something. “You see these GoFundMe pages (to support local businesses) and it just breaks your heart.”
Murray said with winter coming and restaurants not being able to do as much outdoor dining, Dane Buy Local wanted to step up.
“Everybody likes some sort of soup, right?” he said. “We put this together purely as a way to help support the restaurants. None of the organizations that are involved in orchestrating this are making any money at all on this. So, all of the money is going right back to the restaurants to help support them. Hopefully they can stay open until we get past the pandemic.”
The second Soup’s On! event, this past Tuesday, didn’t sell out, which Murray said is probably because of Thanksgiving, and the fact that orders were due the Saturday after the holiday.
The next event is Tuesday. Orders were taken until Saturday. There are also Soup’s On! events scheduled for Jan. 12, Jan. 19 and Jan. 26.
It’s mostly the same restaurants each week. For the first event, Cambridge Market Café made roasted butternut soup and chicken enchilada soup; the food cart and catering business Ugly Apple Café contributed chicken and winter squash soup; Beef Butter BBQ made brisket chili; Kingdom Restaurant had a seafood-based African fish soup; and Longtable Beer Café offered a beer cheese soup.
This past Tuesday, Lombardino’s contributed a spin on a Tuscan white bean soup with sausage from Fraboni’s. The restaurant’s co-owner, Michael Banas, said he sold out of 40 quarts at $15 each.
“I give Dane Buy Local credit. They really thought outside the box about a way they could do something for restaurants,” Banas said. “It was a good thing for us and for them.”
Banas said the event has exposed people to Lombardino’s who’ve never eaten at the restaurant before. “Right now we’ll take any new carryout customer or any new dining customer,” he said. “We’ll take anything that anybody is willing to throw at us.”
