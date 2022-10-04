CurderBurger coming back to Culver’s one year after frenzy

Missed the Culver's CurderBurger that lasted about two hours last year at participating restaurants?

Well, due to popular demand, the limited-edition novelty burger will return Oct. 12, according to a press release.

The burger, topped with a fried cheese curd "crown" made of white and yellow curds and American cheese, started as an April Fool's Day gimmick from the Prairie du Sac-based chain, and went viral on social media.

It was sold last year in honor of National Cheese Curd Day. This year, instead of a one-day event, the CurderBurger will be available until the end of the month.

The burger brought single-day sales records to 20% of Culver's restaurants. The company said that customers began lining up at some restaurants before 8 a.m., and locations that sold CurderBurgers between 10 a.m. and noon that day did so at a pace of more than three times that of burger sales on an average day.