RESTAURANT NEWS

CurderBurger coming back to Culver’s one year after frenzy

The fried cheese curd "crown" is made with white and yellow curds and "a touch of American cheese." 

 Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal

Missed the Culver's CurderBurger that lasted about two hours last year at participating restaurants?

Well, due to popular demand, the limited-edition novelty burger will return Oct. 12, according to a press release.

The burger, topped with a fried cheese curd "crown" made of white and yellow curds and American cheese, started as an April Fool's Day gimmick from the Prairie du Sac-based chain, and went viral on social media.

It was sold last year in honor of National Cheese Curd Day. This year, instead of a one-day event, the CurderBurger will be available until the end of the month.

The burger brought single-day sales records to 20% of Culver's restaurants. The company said that customers began lining up at some restaurants before 8 a.m., and locations that sold CurderBurgers between 10 a.m. and noon that day did so at a pace of more than three times that of burger sales on an average day.

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

