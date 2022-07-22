Culver's will serve poutine out of its food truck at Madison's Curd Fest on Saturday

Culver’s first-ever food truck is in the middle of a 17-city "From Wisconsin With Love" national tour, that began May 11 in Indianapolis.

The 22-foot Culver’s truck, wrapped in a dairy farm illustration, will be at Curd Fest Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St., serving poutine. Admission is free.

The dish will sell for $5 as a special Curd Fest offering, said Culver's spokeswoman, Alison Demmer, from a food truck stop Friday in Chicago.

She said proceeds will be donated to Wisconsin FFA, an agricultural organization.

The poutine will have Culver’s fried cheese curds served on a bed of crinkle-cut fries drizzled with demi-glace and cheddar cheese sauce, and topped with herbs and cotija cheese.

The truck has been giving out free curds and custard on a tour that has visited cities in Arizona, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio.

Upcoming stops are planned for Detroit, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Salt Lake City and Denver.

"It's been really fun to see not only our loyal guests who know and love Culver's, but we're able to, on the tour, intercept with new guests who have maybe never tried our frozen custard before," Demmer said.

"While we've been to 11 cities so far, one of our events was in downtown Atlanta. We have restaurants that are in the Atlanta market, but not right downtown," she said. "So, it's been fun to expose Culver's and our fresh frozen custard and Wisconsin cheese curds to new people."

The restaurant chain, known for its ButterBurger and frozen custard, has been selling fried cheese curds since 1997. It established a National Cheese Curd Day held on Oct. 15.

The Prairie du Sac-based chain was founded 35 years ago, and has about 850 restaurants in 25 states.