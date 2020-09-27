Crawfish and fried rice find delicious fusion at Ragin Cajun

If you’ve ever craved crawfish boil and egg fried rice for the same meal, Ragin Cajun Seafood might just be the next restaurant to try. Located at 4802 E. Washington St., Ragin Cajun is branded as “Cajun cuisine,” but a closer look at the menu reveals an unexpected spin on fare from the bayou.
The restaurant, which opened Aug. 10, offers a wide variety of traditional seafood boil options such as crab legs, crawfish, shrimp, cuttlefish and andouille sausage, boiled up in a bag. A sampling of Chinese dishes is sprinkled throughout the menu.
On the appetizer list are myriad options under $10. There are some common seafood dishes, including fried shrimp, crab claws, scallops and fish. The fried fish is heavy on the lemon pepper, reminiscent of a Midwestern backyard fish fry, and a tasty start to a meal. A tempura coating provides a light, crisp crunch.
Fried scallops, served with a sweet and sour sauce, make for an enjoyable starter as well, fried in a cornmeal batter. Edamame, pot stickers, pork and vegetable rolls and steamed dumplings also grace the menu.
Ragin Cajun’s website touts an affordable dining experience, especially for lunch. A lunchtime special, offered Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., is a choice of one main dish — such as shrimp, crawfish or squid — corn, potato, a hardboiled egg and a side of egg fried rice for $11.95.
Choose a single seafood dish or build a combo platter to feed a family. Platters range from $45.99-$125.99 and feed up to five people. Each combo is served up in a large plastic bag; add on more sides or seafood selections by the pound or half-pound.
Jordan Zhou, general manager of Ragin Cajun and son of owner Ting Cai Zhou, said the restaurant’s featured item is the seafood boil. The owners chose to supplement the menu with Chinese dishes to add variety. It’s a style of cuisine called “Asian Cajun,” developed by immigrants in Louisiana and popularized by chains like the Angry Crab. Mad Seafood Boiler, a similar concept, opened near State Street a few years ago.
Ragin Cajun is not the Zhou family’s first restaurant in the Madison area. The family also owns Szechuan Garden and Mr. Seafood, which replaced the now-closed Pho King Good Vietnamese restaurant. Menu items are shared in part across the three restaurants, though each restaurant has its own specialty.
“People are sometimes surprised with the menu,” Zhou said. When people see “Cajun seafood boil,” they might not expect to see pork buns on the menu, instead anticipating gumbo or jambalaya.
Zhou’s favorite dish is crab leg and crawfish boil (make sure someone at your table knows how to peel crawfish, or it’s going to be a long meal). Perhaps unexpectedly, the sausage is one of the tastiest dishes on the menu.
Takeout is available to order online through Ragin Cajun’s website or get it delivered straight to your door; the restaurant delivers within a five-mile radius, minimum order $20. Ragin Cajun is open for dine-in at 25% capacity to comply with current Forward Dane regulations, and there is no outdoor patio seating.
Seafood boils are a fun, family-friendly dining experience, whether you’re learning to peel your first shrimp or you’re already a lobster tail professional. Either way, don’t forget a bib and gloves, as it is very messy.
And don’t forget the fusion. Elbow deep in a plastic bag full of Cajun goodies, it’s easy to forget the side of Chinese doughnuts ($3.95). They are a delicious alternative to beignets.
