Madison Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire early Wednesday morning that destroyed Cowboy Jack’s restaurant on the Far West Side.
Fire officials have declared the building a total loss.
Firefighters were called to the restaurant, 1262 John Q. Hammons Drive, just before 3:30 a.m., and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to an incident report.
"MFD crews made a rapid 360-degree assessment and, due to heavy fire conditions, went into a defensive strategy immediately," the report said.
It took firefighters about an hour to contain the fire, the report said.
The building had no automatic sprinkler system, fire department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said.
There were no injuries or fatalities. No estimates on the amount of damage, or information about the cause of the fire has been determined, the report said.
Fire officials are continuing to investigate.
Prince Singh opened his franchise of Cowboy Jack's, complete with mechanical bull, last October, in the former Sprecher's location.
Cowboy Jack's is a Minneapolis-based chain of country-themed restaurants and bars serving American food.