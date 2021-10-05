Cool Beans gives way to Mercies Coffee and a woman with a mission

"The menu will be different, but the premise will be kind of the same," she said, noting that the menu will be slightly smaller and she'll be updating the recipes.

Orr said she's still testing menu items, but has a signature breakfast sandwich with bacon, egg, cheese, and a homemade jelly; and a housemade biscuit.

She said the shop will make as much as it can in-house, including its syrups and sauces. "We're going to do as much local sourcing as possible, so I'm going to be working with local farmers, and also working with sourcing from other local businesses."

Orr said she hasn't decided where she will get her bakery, "but there are other small, local companies that do a good job. So, I'm very passionate about advocating for local businesses as well."

She said she's been a barista for 11 years, mainly in Washington. She worked at Cool Beans for about four months, and left after the shop's hours were reduced because of the pandemic. She had a second job at Costco in Sun Prairie, where she worked for almost two years.

Orr said she intends to have an area in the shop with information about the organizations doing anti-trafficking work. She'd like to present statistics to give people "an idea of what's going on just within their own neighborhoods."