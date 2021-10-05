Cool Beans gives way to Mercies Coffee and a woman with a mission

Cool Beans coffee shop next to East Towne Mall closed last month after 20 years. Mallory Orr, who briefly worked at the cafe, is opening a new coffee shop in the 2,600-square-foot space and calling it Mercies Coffee.
Orr said the name comes from a Bible verse. "It talks about God's mercy being new every morning."
While Mercies, 1748 Eagan Road, won't be a Christian coffee shop, Orr, 30, said she'll use the cafe to draw attention to the problem of human trafficking.
"I've been passionate about fighting trafficking since I was a senior in high school," said Orr, who grew up in Washington state.
She said she wanted to combine her activism on the issue of trafficking, her love of coffee shops, and "provide a space where people can know that they're not just consuming something, what they're consuming, it has purpose behind it."
Orr said her goal is to represent Wisconsin faith-based organizations dedicated to fighting trafficking. She points to three: Zeteo Community and Every Daughter locally, and Damascus Road in Oshkosh.
The website for Zeteo Community Homes says the group's aim is to provide resources, including housing, to women who have been sexually exploited.
Orr said she'll host fundraisers and other events to raise awareness. Once the business is running smoothly, she plans to go out into the field to provide job coaching for women coming out of trafficking. She also intends to give a portion of her profits to the cause.
People who visit the cafe will get an idea of how they can get involved, she said. "Just really creating an environment that brings the community together to help these women that are coming out of this horrible, traumatic experience."
Her hope, she said, is to create a purpose behind something as normal as getting a cup of coffee or sitting in a cafe doing work. "And knowing that what they're doing is also contributing to a much bigger cause."
Orr said her lease on the shop began Friday and she hopes to be open by early December.
She said she came to Madison from the Seattle area because she has family in Oconomowoc, who are all originally from Washington. She opened the original Grace Coffee on State Street with her then business partner, Carlos Falcon, but ended up leaving Grace after a few months.
"I'm very proud of Carlos and what he's doing and we are still very close," Orr said.
She wouldn't reveal what changes she'll make to the former Cool Beans space that already has high-end furnishings and attractive design elements. "I want it to be a surprise just for the shock factor. I am going to be doing some cosmetic work, nothing major, but I'm just adding my own flavor to it."
Like Cool Beans, Mercies will use True Coffee Roasters, which has a roastery in Fitchburg and a cafe in Monona. Orr said she'll also still serve breakfast, lunch and smoothies.
"The menu will be different, but the premise will be kind of the same," she said, noting that the menu will be slightly smaller and she'll be updating the recipes.
Orr said she's still testing menu items, but has a signature breakfast sandwich with bacon, egg, cheese, and a homemade jelly; and a housemade biscuit.
She said the shop will make as much as it can in-house, including its syrups and sauces. "We're going to do as much local sourcing as possible, so I'm going to be working with local farmers, and also working with sourcing from other local businesses."
Orr said she hasn't decided where she will get her bakery, "but there are other small, local companies that do a good job. So, I'm very passionate about advocating for local businesses as well."
She said she's been a barista for 11 years, mainly in Washington. She worked at Cool Beans for about four months, and left after the shop's hours were reduced because of the pandemic. She had a second job at Costco in Sun Prairie, where she worked for almost two years.
Orr said she intends to have an area in the shop with information about the organizations doing anti-trafficking work. She'd like to present statistics to give people "an idea of what's going on just within their own neighborhoods."
She said human trafficking numbers are difficult to track, but according to Zeteo Community Homes, 94 cases were reported in Wisconsin in 2019. "That's just what was reported," Orr said.
Orr said she's not marketing Mercies as a Christian coffee shop, but one "based on the gospel message."
"My goal is to love people and when they walk in the door they know they're loved," she said.
