Compadres Mexican restaurant moving into former Hody Bar and Grill in Middleton

Compadres Mexican restaurant in Middleton is moving about a block from its home at 1900 Cayuga St., into what, until a few months ago, was the Hody Bar and Grill.

Manuel Gonzalez, 31, who owns the restaurant with his parents, Froylan and Araceli Gonzalez, said he used to hang out at the Hody every weekend, and with the move, Compadres will put more emphasis on its bar business, and increase its space from 1700 square feet to 4,700 square feet on two levels.

Gonzalez said the new restaurant will have a considerably bigger kitchen which will enable Compadres to expand its menu.

The new place will have a bigger bar focus and instead of closing at 10 p.m., will stay open until 2 a.m. He intends to carry on the Hody's music tradition and have live music at least once a month.

Renovations started about a month ago, and Gonzalez said he hopes to be open by Jan. 2. By next summer, he said he should have the basement level ready for extra seating.

Gonzalez said they've torn out the old bar and are putting in a new one. He said he plans to offer 16 beers on tap and eight types of margaritas.