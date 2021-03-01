'Community over competition': One pizzeria helps another after Sun Prairie crash

When a car crashed into Anna’s Pizzeria in Sun Prairie Saturday morning, it brought back memories for Patrick DePula of the explosion that rocked the center of the town in the summer of 2018 after a gas leak.

DePula, whose Salvatore's Tomato Pies, 121 E. Main St., was closed for almost four weeks after the explosion, wanted to do something to help the family that owns Anna's, 1609 W. Main St., a little over a mile from his restaurant.

So, on Wednesday, at the Salvatore's locations in Sun Prairie and Monona, $10 from each large specialty pizza -- which cost about $22 or $23 -- will go to the Kohler family, who own Anna's.

"That's kind of the impetus really," DePula said. "As soon as I saw this happen, I remembered what it felt like when the explosion happened in Sun Prairie and our business was shut down, and not knowing what the process was going to be."

DePula also planned to auction off a special bottle of bourbon, and since making that public, he's gotten dozens of auction and raffle items that he was trying to organize Monday.

Dave Heide who owns Liliana's, a Cajun and Creole restaurant in Fitchburg, donated $1,000 Monday and dropped off some auction items.