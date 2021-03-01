'Community over competition': One pizzeria helps another after Sun Prairie crash

When a car crashed into Anna’s Pizzeria in Sun Prairie Saturday morning, it brought back memories for Patrick DePula of the explosion that rocked the center of the town in the summer of 2018 after a gas leak.
DePula, whose Salvatore's Tomato Pies, 121 E. Main St., was closed for almost four weeks after the explosion, wanted to do something to help the family that owns Anna's, 1609 W. Main St., a little over a mile from his restaurant.
So, on Wednesday, at the Salvatore's locations in Sun Prairie and Monona, $10 from each large specialty pizza -- which cost about $22 or $23 -- will go to the Kohler family, who own Anna's.
"That's kind of the impetus really," DePula said. "As soon as I saw this happen, I remembered what it felt like when the explosion happened in Sun Prairie and our business was shut down, and not knowing what the process was going to be."
DePula also planned to auction off a special bottle of bourbon, and since making that public, he's gotten dozens of auction and raffle items that he was trying to organize Monday.
Dave Heide who owns Liliana's, a Cajun and Creole restaurant in Fitchburg, donated $1,000 Monday and dropped off some auction items.
DePula hasn't been able to reach the Kohlers, but thinks that Anne Kohler, who owns the business with her husband, Jeff, and son, Lonnie, has retired, and that Lonnie runs the restaurant now.
He said he doesn't know if the Kohlers have income-continuation insurance or if their insurance will compensate employees. "It's probably going to be a couple months before they're back open," DePula said.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to release the name of the man who suffered a "significant medical event" just before the 6:45 a.m. crash into the pizza parlor.
The pickup truck the man was driving was found completely inside the restaurant, which had significant structural damage.
The man was taken to a local medical care facility, where he died.
Sun Prairie police Sgt. Jason Lefeber said he doesn't know the cause of death yet, but said the man was a Sun Prairie resident in his late 50s.
Carson Lipinski, 17, a senior at Sun Prairie High School who's worked at Salvatore's for two years as a host and shift leader, said he was inspired by the philanthropy of DePula and his wife, Nichole DePula, so he started a GoFundMe account to help Anna's.
As of Monday afternoon, a day after the fund was established, it had raised $1,719 of its $10,000 goal.
Lipinski said he watched as people responded to DePula's post on the Salvatore's-Sun Prairie Facebook page, and noticed a number of them asking if there was a GoFundMe. "It was just kind of a natural thing for me to go on there, go click, click, click, and start getting donations."
Lipinski, who's the president of his school's DECA business club chapter, went to the bank with DePula Monday to set up an account for the donations.
"It's been very cool to see the response from everybody in the community and not just the community, but the greater area all around," Lipinski said.
While he and DePula don't know the Kohlers, and had yet to speak to them as of Monday afternoon, Lipinski said their fundraising effort reflects the values of Salvatore's. "You know, community over competition."
