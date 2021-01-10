Comfort cuisine is flying out the door at Miller Family Meat & Three

There’s a mac and cheese (add-on sides cost $5) made casserole style, unlike the blue box-style mac at Graze. This one has Emmi Roth grand kru, Hook’s 1-year aged cheddar, American and SarVecchio cheeses. Don’t tell anyone, but even without the Hook’s 10-year cheddar, I liked this one (a lot) better.

Miller nods to the south with barbecue baked beans and mashed potatoes with gravy that will soothe what ails you. Collards were soupy and perfectly salted. Candied yams with peanuts tasted like Thanksgiving. There’s Duke’s mayo in the sauce for the chicken, and the coleslaw was so creamy, it felt like the cabbage and kohlrabi were melting into it. It made me think fondly of the banchan at Sujeo.

Miller defines this food as being from his soul, differentiating it from the southern tradition. He brings in his Racine background with the coleslaw and his Korean heritage with a bulgogi marinade on beef tips. We missed bacon green beans and German-style cider-braised cabbage, but the summery sweet corn casserole was so wonderfully cheesy, I stole it off my partner’s plate.