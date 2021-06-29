Combination bookstore, bar, cafe about to open on Regent Street

Customers can order from the bar as they would at a standard coffee counter. At night, the stools will come out and Leopold's will function largely as a bar featuring classic cocktails.

The business will have a limited food menu, with pastries from Peter Sciortino's 74-year-old bakery in Milwaukee. Brown said his family has had a long-standing business relationship with the bakery, named the city's best bakery by the Shepherd Express and OnMilwaukee.​com

Two or three weeks after it opens, the bar will begin offering charcuterie boards and small plates. "We just want to get our feet wet," Brown said. "There are so many pieces to this operation. We want to make sure that we've worked out all the kinks elsewhere before we roll out any food."

Leopold's is named for Brown's great grandfather, an Austro-Hungarian immigrant from Vienna.

Sam's father, Roger Brown, co-founded Rocky Rococo's 47 years ago and still owns five Rocky's in Madison and two in La Crosse. Sam Brown has been general manager at the Regent Street location since 2011. He's also vice president of the company.