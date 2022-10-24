Colombian restaurant, La Pollera Colombiana, to open Monday on East Washington Avenue

La Pollera Colombiana, a Colombian restaurant on Madison's East Side, will open Monday, its co-owner said.

Yineth Herrera, 26, owns the restaurant in the former OM Indian Fusion Cuisine, 3579 E. Washington Ave., with her husband, Urbano Rivera, and her sister-in-law, Araceli Rivera.

In Spanish, La Pollera is a hencoop, chicken run, or basket for chickens, and the restaurant's menu has a five-item chicken section that includes grilled chicken breast with pineapple, ham and cheese; and chicken breast in mushroom sauce. It also offers a number of ways to order roasted chicken.

Appetizers at La Pollera Colombiana include green plantains with guacamole, shrimp ceviche, fried calamari and empanadas.

A steak section includes carne asada, steak sautéed with onions and steak in creole sauce topped with egg.

The menu also has three pork dishes, including pork chops; and nine seafood dishes including creamy seafood soup, fried red snapper and jumbo shrimp in garlic sauce. It also has breakfasts and salads.

Herrera said she moved from Colombia to New York about 10 years ago. Her husband and sister-in-law are from Mexico.

Herrera and her husband had a Colombian restaurant in Sunnyside, Queens, that they sold to one of their three partners.

Herrera and her husband came to Madison about four months ago at the urging of her sister-in-law, who has lived in Madison for about three years.

OM closed in early 2019 after almost three years.