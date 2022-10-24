 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
RESTAURANT NEWS

Colombian restaurant, La Pollera Colombiana, to open Monday on East Washington Avenue

  • 0
La Pollera Colombiana sign

La Pollera Colombiana is where OM was on East Washington Avenue.

 Yineth Herrera photo

La Pollera Colombiana, a Colombian restaurant on Madison's East Side, will open Monday, its co-owner said.

Yineth Herrera, 26, owns the restaurant in the former OM Indian Fusion Cuisine, 3579 E. Washington Ave., with her husband, Urbano Rivera, and her sister-in-law, Araceli Rivera.

In Spanish, La Pollera is a hencoop, chicken run, or basket for chickens, and the restaurant's menu has a five-item chicken section that includes grilled chicken breast with pineapple, ham and cheese; and chicken breast in mushroom sauce. It also offers a number of ways to order roasted chicken.

La Pollera Colombiana

La Pollera Colombiana is set to open Monday.

Appetizers at La Pollera Colombiana include green plantains with guacamole, shrimp ceviche, fried calamari and empanadas.

A steak section includes carne asada, steak sautéed with onions and steak in creole sauce topped with egg.

People are also reading…

The menu also has three pork dishes, including pork chops; and nine seafood dishes including creamy seafood soup, fried red snapper and jumbo shrimp in garlic sauce. It also has breakfasts and salads.

La Pollera

Yineth Herrera owns the restaurant with her husband, Urbano Rivera, and her sister-in-law, Araceli Rivera.

Herrera said she moved from Colombia to New York about 10 years ago. Her husband and sister-in-law are from Mexico.

Herrera and her husband had a Colombian restaurant in Sunnyside, Queens, that they sold to one of their three partners.

Herrera and her husband came to Madison about four months ago at the urging of her sister-in-law, who has lived in Madison for about three years.

OM closed in early 2019 after almost three years.

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics