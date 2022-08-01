Cocktail lounge called Nitro coming to West Washington Avenue

A Sun Prairie couple is opening an upscale cocktail lounge serving trendy nitrogen-infused drinks in a new building on West Washington Avenue.

Courtney McCarty, 31, said she and Ace McCarty, 30, hope to open Nitro in November or December on the ground level of the six-story Avenir apartments, nearing completion at the corner of West Washington Avenue and Bassett Street.

Nitro, 510 W. Washington Ave., will join the Harvey House and RED sushi, creating more of an upscale bar and restaurant corridor on West Washington Avenue.

The couple, who are expecting their first child this week, also have a small nitrogen-infused beverage bicycle business called Lucca & Livvy Premium Beverages that they run under a license agreement with a partner in Dallas, Texas, whose children are Lucca and Livvy.

It's a cargo bicycle with a nitrogen tap system built into it, from which they sell nitro juices, teas, and coffees at the Sun Prairie Farmers' Market on Saturdays and at the Monroe Street Farmers' Market on Sundays. They also bring the bicycle to private events and popups with distilleries and wineries.

McCarty said they own the licensing for the Midwest. The juices are made in Dallas, and they do the infusions locally.

"My husband and I decided that instead of taking the bicycle concept and expanding it to Milwaukee and Chicago, which was our original plan, when I found out I was pregnant, we decided we wanted to keep it a little bit closer to home and do something that we've seen very coastally," she said.

"Both on the East Coast and the West Coast, nitrogen infusion with just about anything and everything has been super popular," said McCarty, who grew up in Plain. "It's typically coffee because that's what's been commercialized."

The National Coffee Association, in its 2020 Atlas of American Coffee, said cold brew and nitro coffees were virtually unknown in 2015, but now one in five Americans under age 40 consumes at least one per week.

Nitro drinks are infused with nitrogen gas, which is also used in some beers like porters and stouts, and creates small bubbles in the drink, giving it a thicker, creamier texture.

Nitrogen can also reduce some of the bitterness and acidity of coffee and juice. "So, it tends to be a little bit easier on your stomach," McCarty said.

Starbucks' Nitro Cold Brew debuted in some locations in 2016, and the company expanded it more widely in 2019. Pepsi recently introduced Nitro Pepsi, what it is calling "the first-ever nitrogen-infused cola."

McCarty said while liquid nitrogen is usually used in canned nitrogen-infused drinks, for their drinks they use nitrogen gas. "It creates a really velvet, smooth texture."

With carbonation, she said, bubbles rise to the top and pop, but with nitrogen infusion, they fall to the bottom of the glass in a cascade. "It's kind of a reverse effect."

Nitro will also sell grab-and-go and light food options that won't be made in-house. The McCartys are instead seeking to establish partnerships with well-known local businesses for donuts and pastries in the morning and maybe flatbread pizza and charcuterie at night.

"We'll work with different folks who do it far better than we could ever do it," she said, adding that they want to "keep things really hyperlocal if we can."

For spirits, they intend to partner with State Line Distillery on Madison's Near East Side and J. Henry & Sons in Dane for bourbons. "We want to try to keep it all local to Wisconsin as best as possible," McCarty said.

Nitro will be 2,300 square feet and have 50 to 70 seats indoors and 10 to 20 outdoors. The environment will have elements of 1920s Art Deco and Art Nouveau styles such as penny tiles and glass tiles, along with brass and gold elements in keeping with the Avenir apartments.

The look will also involve industrial design, exposed concrete, and neon. The couple are having their tattoo artist, who is based in Texas, do a mural.

McCarty and her husband both have full-time jobs. She's a cybersecurity risk analyst for Advocate Aurora Health, based in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Illinois. He's a product manager for HammerHead Trenchless, an infrastructure and underground pipe rehabilitation company in Lake Mills.

The couple plan to have solo acoustic music at Nitro on occasion.