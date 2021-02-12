City Barbeque is opening its first Wisconsin location in Madison

A barbecue restaurant chain based in Ohio is opening its first Wisconsin location in Madison next month.

City Barbeque is opening at the corner of Gammon and Mineral Point roads, next to MOD Pizza.

Kevin Cruz, City Barbeque’s regional marketing manager, said the restaurant smokes its meats on-site for 14 to 16 hours a day with hickory-smoked wood.

Scott Zeitler, who owned Holstein Kitchen for six years in two towns outside of Madison, Brooklyn and then Oregon, is general manager for the Madison City Barbeque.

Zeitler said City Barbeque restaurants have hand-painted signs inside that say “we exist to serve and create happiness,” adding that the company lives by that slogan.

The Madison location, 7015 Sligo Drive, will be the chain’s 52nd location. Its target opening date is March 29.

The company is based in Dublin, Ohio, in the Columbus area, and has 23 locations in Ohio. It also has restaurants in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina.