That BBQ Joint, which created friction with some neighbors in 2016 for smoking meat in its Williamson Street restaurant, is calling it quits.
The winter weather was the culprit, said Clement Henriques, who runs the restaurant with his mother, Maureen White. He said he was shocked when his mother told him they were closing permanently after next week.
"Winters are tough on most restaurants and over the course of time I think things just added up," Henriques said.
He said his mother deals with the finances, while he's "more of the barbecue guy." She told him of her plans to shut down not long before giving fans the news through a Facebook post Friday evening.
"I was informed a couple of days ago myself from my mom that things were in pretty dire straits," Henriques said.
White was unsuccessful in getting a bank loan to keep going. "I don't know if you're aware, but banks don't like to loan money to restaurants," he said.
"I guess it doesn't really matter how long you've been around or what the specifics are," Henriques said. "That's my own personal experience with the banks. If you don't have a bunch of money, they're not going to loan you any money. And they definitely don't like to take risks on restaurants."
Henriques isn't sure of their next move. One of his friends has floated the idea of setting up a GoFundMe page. "I don't know. It's just obviously still so new. It's still pretty shocking."
He said he hasn't been following the reaction on Facebook, where their post drew lots of commentary and had been shared 35 times as of 11 a.m. Saturday. "We have a really great fan base and that's the reality of it. I'm sure people are just as shocked as us."
Henriques and White opened their restaurant in 2013 in the former Pavlov's Pizza site at 1511 Williamson St. They moved it to the current location in 2016.
The controversy with a handful of neighbors who objected to the smell of smoking meat started not long after the move. As a condition of their alcohol license, Henriques said he or his mother were required to go to neighborhood association meetings each month.
After a few months of that, they appealed and got the condition removed from their licence.
The November opening of the bigger Beef Butter BBQ on the North Side hasn't hurt his business much and isn't playing a role in the closure, Henriques said.
"I certainly don't begrudge anyone. This is not an easy thing to do at all," he said. "I'm sure they get some (of our) business. Obviously they've got to stay open, too. I never felt like a pinch once they got going."
The real enemy has been the "brutal winter," he said, adding that the recent four-foot snow piles made parking difficult. "It made it tough to get around. I think every winter anywhere I've ever worked at a restaurant, the winter does slow down. Sadly, it caught up with us this winter."
Henriques said he's grateful for the opportunity to do what's he's done for more than five years. He has devoted customers, some coming in a couple times a week, or several times a month. "It's incredibly flattering," he said.