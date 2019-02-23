Weather Alert

...WINTERY MIX OF FREEZING RAIN, SLEET AND SNOW THIS MORNING... .A WINTRY MIX OF FREEZING RAIN, SLEET AND SNOW WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS MORNING AS WARM AIR AND MOISTURE SURGES INTO THE AREA. TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN NEAR FREEZING SO UNTREATED ROADS AND WALKS WILL BE SLIPPERY FOR A TIME. EXPECT ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TENTH TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH ARE EXPECTED IN PARTS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, WITH LESSER ICE ACCUMULATIONS TO THE EAST AND NORTH. SNOWFALL POTENTIAL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS POSSIBLE. TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO WARM TO SLIGHTLY ABOVE FREEZING MOST AREAS THIS AFTERNOON. HOWEVER SOME AREAS, ESPECIALLY AREAS NORTH OF MADISON AND MILWAUKEE MAY REMAIN AT OR SLIGHTLY BELOW FREEZING FOR A TIME. HENCE THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MAY NEED TO BE EXTENDED IN SOME AREAS THIS AFTERNOON DUE TO THE LINGERING WINTERY MIX AND POTENTIAL FOR SLICK ROADS. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...WINTERY MIX OF SNOW, SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH EXPECTED IN PARTS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. SLICK SPOTS ON AREAS ROADS ARE STILL BEING REPORTED IN GREEN COUNTY. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CST TODAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&