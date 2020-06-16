Chocolate Shoppe on Atwood preparing for garage-door windows, front and back

Passersby in front of what will soon be the Chocolate Shoppe on Atwood Avenue could be excused for thinking its owner boarded up the windows to prevent looting and vandalism, since many storefront windows Downtown are covered with plywood.
But Atwood is far from the damage zone, and the shop's owner Dave Deadman is having construction done and preparing for three-quarter size garage door windows to be installed in front, so customers have easy access to ice cream this summer.
The back of the building is also boarded up because Deadman is putting in a floor-to-ceiling garage door so customers coming off the bike path can access the shop through the backyard.
Deadman hopes to have the shop open by mid July. The garage doors in the front should be in within a week or two, but in the back, some brick needs to come out, which could take longer to complete.
"But the inside is coming along really well," he said.
Deadman won't be able to sell ice cream through the garage doors until the entire store is open and he gets city occupancy and health permits.
In the meantime, he's been selling ice cream out of a Chocolate Shoppe trailer behind the building for the past month.
After the construction's finished, Deadman will focus on landscaping in the back and installing a gas-fired fire pit. He said work during the COVID-19 pandemic has taken longer to complete.
"People are being safe. So that's the most important thing," Deadman said.
Since 2014, the Chocolate Shoppe operated in a corner location with a walk-up window four doors down.
Last year, another ice cream seller bought the 350-square-foot cement building at 2302 Atwood Ave., and nullified Deadman's lease.
Deadman's new and larger location, at 2322 Atwood Ave., had been Stone Fence, a gift store that sold home décor items and jewelry made by local artists.
In the new spot, Deadman shares a backyard with Cafe Brittoli next door.
The old location had a back patio Deadman paid the city to use. That smaller building was bought by Casey and Zach Davenport, brothers who run the Merrimac Scoop at the south Merrimac Ferry landing, where they had sold Chocolate Shoppe ice cream for six years.
The Madison shop, which opened early this spring, is called The Atwood Scoop, and sells Cedar Crest ice cream. The Davenports also run Best Buds, a Madison snow removal, landscape and lawn care business.
Deadman filed a lawsuit against the Davenports in October because he said he had been locked out of the building after the brothers bought it from Teresa and Rashid Ouabel, who run Bunky's Catering nearby. Deadman argued that his lease agreement with the Ouabels was renewed yearly unless he provided at least a 60-day notice before Oct. 1 of each year.
The lawsuit was settled with Deadman agreeing to leave the seasonal building by Oct. 31.
