Chocolate Shoppe on Atwood preparing for garage-door windows, front and back

Passersby in front of what will soon be the Chocolate Shoppe on Atwood Avenue could be excused for thinking its owner boarded up the windows to prevent looting and vandalism, since many storefront windows Downtown are covered with plywood.

But Atwood is far from the damage zone, and the shop's owner Dave Deadman is having construction done and preparing for three-quarter size garage door windows to be installed in front, so customers have easy access to ice cream this summer.

The back of the building is also boarded up because Deadman is putting in a floor-to-ceiling garage door so customers coming off the bike path can access the shop through the backyard.

Deadman hopes to have the shop open by mid July. The garage doors in the front should be in within a week or two, but in the back, some brick needs to come out, which could take longer to complete.

"But the inside is coming along really well," he said.

Deadman won't be able to sell ice cream through the garage doors until the entire store is open and he gets city occupancy and health permits.

In the meantime, he's been selling ice cream out of a Chocolate Shoppe trailer behind the building for the past month.