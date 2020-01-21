You are the owner of this article.
Chocolate Shoppe honoring National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
Chocolate Shoppe honoring National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

Chocolate Shoppe

Four waffle cones dipped in chocolate sit in a cooler on top of (clockwise from right) Classic Cherry Walnut, Zanzibar Chocolate, Cake Batter Fudge and Peanut Butter Cup ice cream.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

There are more than 1,500 "national days" each year, and Feb. 1 is National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.

And it wasn't dreamed up by a 5-year-old.

According to National Day Calendar, in the 1960s, a New York mother of six created Ice Cream for Breakfast Day as a remedy for cabin fever after a winter storm.

It became an annual family tradition that her children carried on and shared on their travels. The day has been observed in countries including Canada, New Zealand, England, South Africa and Israel, according to National Day Calendar.

National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day falls on a Saturday this year, and ice cream enthusiasts in the Madison area can celebrate at any of the five Chocolate Shoppe locations when they open their doors at 8 a.m. that day.

The stores will serve Greenbush Bakery donut sandwiches, waffle sundaes, Lucky Charms milkshakes and breakfast-themed Monster milkshakes, according to a press release.

The event runs until 1 p.m. or while supplies last.

The Chocolate Shoppe has locations on Fordem Avenue, State Street, Midvale Boulevard, Triverton Pike Drive in Fitchburg, and Parmenter Street in Middleton.

Read more restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews.

