Chinese hand-pulled noodle shop taking the place of Crandall's

"All the noodles will be freshly made from dough, so people will be able to see the chef kneading and pulling the dough" in the open kitchen, Melody said, as her parents worked to ready the restaurant and her 6-year-old sister entertained herself.

Melody said her father came from Fujian province to Texas in 2004. She and her mother came in 2010. Her parents worked in the restaurant of a friend outside of Dallas, with her father as a chef and her mother as a server.

She said her parents bought a buffet restaurant in Rockford, Illinois, and had it for six years, later deciding the buffet style was not suited for them because of all the food waste.

After they sold it, they became partners with a family friend in Madison Cuisine, which opened in 2015, and is temporarily closed for UW-Madison winter break. Melody said her parents have been involved in that restaurant for 2 1/2 years and are trying to sell their share to focus on Ru Yi.

Besides noodle soups and other noodle dishes, the restaurant will serve dumplings, pork buns (bao) and egg rolls, among other items. The full menu is available on the Ru Yi website.

