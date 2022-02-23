Chefs from A Pig in a Fur Coat and Driftless Cafe are Beard semifinalists

Daniel Bonanno, executive chef and co-owner of A Pig in a Fur Coat, was one of 20 semifinalists announced Wednesday in the 2022 James Beard Award category of Best Chef: Midwest.

Bonanno, who has owned the Williamson Street restaurant with business partner Bonnie Arent for almost 10 years, was caught off guard by the announcement and confused when the congratulatory texts started coming in.

"I don't play the game too much," he said. "I just do what I do."

In 2013, Bonanno was nominated for Beard's Rising Star chef of the year, but had never been nominated for Best Chef: Midwest before.

"It's not something I set out to achieve," he said. "It's not a goal that I put on myself or my team. I just try to be me. These last couple years definitely have been hard on everybody. So, my biggest accomplishment was just reopening the restaurant this year, and trying to get back to what we used to do."

The awards, established in 1991, are considered the nation's top culinary honors.

Bonanno said in reopening after a COVID-19 hiatus, he took some fan favorites off the menu, staples like his duck fat fries. "I just wanted to do stuff that's more local, more sustainable and best represents myself and the restaurant."

It was also an attempt to make things easier on his staff, he said, "because it's definitely hard to find staff these days."

Mary Kastman, executive chef at Driftless Cafe in Viroqua, was also named a semifinalist. In 2017, Luke Zahm, the cafe's co-owner and then-chef got the same recognition.

Zahm said it was "super serendipitous" when Kastman moved to Viroqua and was able to step in at the restaurant when he became the host of "Wisconsin Foodie," on PBS Wisconsin in 2019. He ran into her at Viroqua's food co-op.

Kastman had cooked at Sarma restaurant in Somerville, a Boston suburb. It specializes in Mediterranean food, and Kastman has brought those flavors to the Driftless menu.

"Mary uses the exact same farmers, the exact same purveyors, the exact same artisans, but she does it through a different lens and that lens has been shaped by her time cooking at Sarma in Boston," Zahm said about the continuity between his leadership and hers at Driftless. "She just has her own style."

Sarma chef and co-owner Cassie Piuma, is also a semifinalist this year, for Best Chef: Northeast.

Kastman, 37, who has an undergraduate degree from UW-Madison and graduated from the culinary program at Madison Area Technical College, called it an absolutely incredible honor. "I'm shocked," she said. "I was not expecting this, so this is just amazing."

She lived in Boston for about 10 years and "cooked with some pretty amazing chefs." But she had tired of city life and fell in love with Viroqua.

"My husband and I were done living in Boston," Kastman said. "It was just a lot of traffic and a lot of hassle. We actually had our first born, our daughter, and I just wanted her to be in a place where she could roll around in the grass and have a beautiful childhood outside."

Her approach to cooking at Driftless starts with the restaurant's farmer-suppliers "first and foremost," she said. "So, I tried to bring in even more vegetables."

Kastman said that Eastern Mediterranean food is more vegetable focused and in the Viroqua area "we just have this amazing bounty of riches, so to speak, produce-wise. It just kind of fell into place really naturally. I also introduced different kind of spice blends."

L'Etoile was one of 20 semifinalists for Beard's Outstanding Wine Program award this year.

The Midwest region encompasses Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Milwaukee did well this year with semifinalists Dane Baldwin from The Diplomat, Karen Bell of Bavette La Boucherie, Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite at EsterEv, and Gregory León from Amilinda.

Nominees will be announced March 16 and the winners celebrated at a ceremony June 13 in Chicago.

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

