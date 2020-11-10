Chef Tory starting restaurant concept: Miller Family Meat & Three

"It's something that I could see being a pretty vibrant part of our food scene and our neighborhood there," Miller said, adding that the area could use a family-friendly spot that serves both lunch and dinner.

Since dining rooms first closed in mid-March, Miller's offered family-style carryout and delivery meals from L'Etoile and Estrellón, and with Miller Family Meat & Three he said he wants to provide the kind of inexpensive, easy food that people have been into recently. "My regular concept isn't working right now, which makes sense."

When Estrellón reopens for inside dining, it won't continue to have a sit-down bar for drinking in the side room that will be used for the new restaurant. Miller said he will utilize Estrellón's kitchen bar instead.

"We started thinking about what we wanted to do in the other side of the restaurant," he said. "There's been a lot of ideas and the 'meat and three' was just something I wanted to do and also would fit the layout."

Miller said the idea is a way to "hopefully maintain income during this time," adding that it's also a huge amount of work on top of trying to help supervise his children as they do school online. "Basically, I'm just giving myself an extra job at this point."