Chef Tory starting restaurant concept: Miller Family Meat & Three

Chef Tory Miller is opening Miller Family Meat & Three out of the bar side of his upscale, Spanish-influenced restaurant Estrellón.
"The idea is to take a rotating amount of proteins and a rotating amount of classic sides," Miller said, listing some of his favorites like collard greens, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, and baked beans. Proteins will include baked or fried chicken, pork ribs, pork shoulder, catfish, roast beef and roast turkey. There'll be tater tot casserole and corn casserole.
Miller's wife, Kristine Miller, head baker and pastry chef for Estrellón, 313 W. Johnson St., as well as Miller's two Capitol Square restaurants L'Etoile and Graze, will do biscuits and cornbread, and desserts including cobbler and banana pudding. Kristine Miller is also responsible for the famous Basque cake at Estrellón.
"We're definitely going to just keep it pretty simple. I like the idea behind 'the three' in general," Tory Miller said, adding that the menu will have a high-end cafeteria quality. "During this pandemic, I just want to do something simple, but yummy. Things my kids can eat -- options for everyone, really."
Miller was hoping to get Miller Family Meat & Three operating this month, but was inundated with Thanksgiving orders at L'Etoile and is instead shooting for early December.
The restaurant will offer only carry out and delivery to start, "because it just is not smart to go out right now," Miller said.
Each box of food will go for $22. Customers who want extra main dishes or additional sides can add them a la carte.
At the end of October, Miller said he closed the dining rooms in the three restaurants he co-owns, and is focusing solely on carryout and delivery.
With the coming cold-weather months, and Graze's patio closing, the restaurants can't exist on Friday and Saturday dinners and Sunday brunch, which are when Miller said he saw people in the restaurants.
Trying to staff the restaurants was tricky, said Miller, who was critical of the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which he said "was basically just subsidized unemployment."
It got some restaurants and small businesses to hire back employees for the summer only to lay everyone off again, said Miller, who last year closed his Asian-focused restaurant Sujeo after nearly five years..
Overture Center had a big impact on Estrellón and with the cultural arts center shut down, that business dried up, he said.
Miller said Miller Family Meat & Three is different than some of the online food concepts popping up during the COVID-19 slowdown. That's because he's interested in keeping his Southern comfort food restaurant going post-pandemic.
"It's something that I could see being a pretty vibrant part of our food scene and our neighborhood there," Miller said, adding that the area could use a family-friendly spot that serves both lunch and dinner.
Since dining rooms first closed in mid-March, Miller's offered family-style carryout and delivery meals from L'Etoile and Estrellón, and with Miller Family Meat & Three he said he wants to provide the kind of inexpensive, easy food that people have been into recently. "My regular concept isn't working right now, which makes sense."
When Estrellón reopens for inside dining, it won't continue to have a sit-down bar for drinking in the side room that will be used for the new restaurant. Miller said he will utilize Estrellón's kitchen bar instead.
"We started thinking about what we wanted to do in the other side of the restaurant," he said. "There's been a lot of ideas and the 'meat and three' was just something I wanted to do and also would fit the layout."
Miller said the idea is a way to "hopefully maintain income during this time," adding that it's also a huge amount of work on top of trying to help supervise his children as they do school online. "Basically, I'm just giving myself an extra job at this point."
He said the meat and three concept is something he can do in the future "and have something that would be fun for me to focus on once we get back to normal-ish."
