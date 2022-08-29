Chef Tory Miller reaching his limit with 'toxic' customers: 'entire world is still short staffed'

Tory Miller, Madison's best-known chef, sounded off Saturday about a disturbing trend he's seeing at his restaurant Graze: customers behaving badly.

Miller, 47, executive chef and co-owner of L'Etoile and Graze on Capitol Square, who began working at his grandparents' diner in Racine when he was 6, said on Facebook, "Today, for the first time in my entire career, that I know of, a FOH (front of house) team member put in their notice, and cited 'guests being toxic.' "

"I’m reaching my limit," he wrote. "Like how hard is it to be nice? The entire world is still short staffed, and you yelling about your table not being ready the moment you arrive is not making that any different."

L'Etoile which sits atop Madison's fine-dining scene, and the more casual Graze, reopened in April 2021 for in-person seating after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.

Miller said Sunday night he's seen a larger amount of bad behavior since the reboot and has had people come into his restaurants and treat his employees poorly. Mostly at Graze. "L'Etoile is more chill for obvious reasons," he said.

Last summer, it got so bad that he put up a sign in the lobby between the two restaurants that says, “Please be nice to our staff."

The sign, which is still up, hasn’t had much effect, Miller said.

"Like, that shouldn’t need to be a thing," he said, adding that in the past, he and his staff expected rude behavior at brunch.

"Now it’s not even rudeness, its people not understating how restaurant reservations work. Like you can’t show up at 6 p.m. if you made a reservation at 8:30 and then literally scream at the host that you see a table and should just be able to sit immediately," Miller said.

He said people book online themselves, sometimes for the wrong day or time or for the wrong number of guests and then show up and yell at his employees. "Like, we didn’t make these mistakes. Sorry we don’t have your table ready. You know, it’s like that."

Miller said it would be different if people still had to call and an employee on the phone possibly misheard them or wrote down the wrong information. "But people are booking online and blaming our hosts or our restaurant for it."

He said his employees do their best to work these customers in, and ask for 10-15 minutes to figure it out, "and then grown people turn into crazy people for some reason."

Miller said that bad brunch behavior is a long-running joke in the industry and he's not sure why people can often act uncivilized during that meal.

"I used to say everyone at brunch already knows how to make brunch at home so maybe that’s why everything has to be so specific," he said. "But also maybe people are like tired and hungry, hung over and crankier in the morning? Who knows. It’s mostly just a known thing that brunch is the worst."

Miller didn't want to name the young employee who left, saying only that the person worked at Graze for about a year, running food out and hosting and was "a really good member of our team."

He said some people think that because they are spending money in a restaurant or at a business, that they have the right to belittle, yell at, threaten, "or just be downright mean, to whomever is there."

About a month ago, Miller said he had to deal with someone himself who was threatening his staff members and refusing to leave. "It’s crazy."

He said it’s a long story, not for publication, but the person bullied the restaurant's host to the point of tears and refused to leave when asked multiple times. Miller said the guy stood in the dining room confronting every server and runner, and then demanded to talk to him.

When Miller asked him to leave, the guy made it clear that he "knows who I am, and that I have a family" and told him "this is going to come back" on him.

Miller said his only words were "I’m not here to talk, I’m here to ask you to leave," to which the guy said, "or what? Or what?”

In response, Miller said, "Like, yeah man, let’s fight in the dining room of my restaurant, like I’ve been through the pandemic, you can’t threaten me with anything worse than what I’ve already gone through."

Miller said he thought people would be more understanding because of what the service industry has been through in the past two-and-a-half years, "and so many are… but man, so many aren’t."

He said he was shocked that the guy who threated him mentioned his family and his children. He couldn't believe the guy got so personal over a bad experience.

"This is what I’m saying, people don’t just say 'I don’t like this food' or 'my server was rude to me,' they just go in on you as a person."

He said Helene Palau-Tejeda, the director of operations for Deja Food Group, which runs both restaurants, reports getting screamed at on the floor of Graze almost daily.

"Society needs to figure out how to be a society again," Miller wrote in his post. "The hospitality industry used to rely on poise and grace to ease many situations and now I got people ready to throw hands up in here."

In 2012, Miller got a James Beard Award for "Best Chef: Midwest." Then, on national television in 2018, he took down "unbeatable" Iron Chef Bobby Flay on Food Network's "Iron Chef Showdown."

In his Saturday post, he said he's about to create a position for his restaurants he's calling a “not nice bouncer.” "Like if (you're) not nice, you gone son. Bye."

Sunday night he said he's mostly joking about such a position.

"I have thought seriously about spending a few nights out at the host stand myself," he said. "I can’t say that we would have a position opening for the not-nice bouncer yet... If people don’t get it together I can promise I won’t let this bad behavior just keep happening."