Chef/owner grateful to be reopening; 'If L'Etoile closes, that's a situation'

"That is a little bit more challenging because we can't have as much interaction as we want to have with the guests," he said. It's also hard "to convey the emotions and the excitement behind every dish with a face mask and all that stuff on."

Once customers arrive, they'll be given hot towel service, "kind of old-school style," Miller said, noting that the new twist is that the towel will have hand sanitizer.

L'Etoile is offering a five-course tasting menu with at least two surprise courses, which will make it like the restaurant's standard seven-course meals. Miller is focusing on the a la carte menu to make that experience "extraordinary" for those who aren't interested in the bigger prix-fixe menu.

Miller said he can build bigger tasting menus if people want them. "That's part of our mission," he said. "What I really thought about a lot in the last year was just how special L'Etoile is for the community and has been for 45 years. It's one of those restaurants that people go to celebrate."

Sometimes that means getting the seven-course meal, he said, but other customers might want two courses and dessert. "I really want to focus on making each course or each dish really special and have playful elements to it. I'm really excited for people to see that part of L'Etoile."