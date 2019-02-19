Weather Alert

...SNOW AND WINTRY MIX FOR WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE... .SNOW WILL QUICKLY SPREAD INTO SOUTHERN WISCONSIN EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING FROM THE SOUTHWEST. A QUICK 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE EXPECTED IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, WITH SLIGHTLY LOWER AMOUNTS IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, RIGHT DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE. SNOW WILL BECOME MIXED WITH OR CHANGE OVER TO FREEZING RAIN ACROSS SOUTHEAST AND PARTS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING, LINGERING IN THE AFTERNOON. LIGHT ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED IN THESE AREAS. MAINLY SNOW WILL LINGER TOWARD THE DELLS. THE SNOW AND WINTRY MIX WILL EXIT TO THE NORTH FROM LATE AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES ARE EXPECTED WEST OF A LINE FROM BERLIN TO MONROE, AND 2 TO 4 INCHES ELSEWHERE. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 0.15 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE FOR AREAS WITH THE LIGHTER SNOWFALL AMOUNTS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&