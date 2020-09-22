Charlie's on Main in Oregon closing next month, owner has 'loved every minute'

Restaurateur Dave Heide said Tuesday it's "with a heavy heart" that he will be closing Charlie's On Main, a restaurant he opened five years ago in Oregon.
"We have loved every minute of it!" he wrote in a Facebook post that he warned would be "happy, sad, emotional, frustrated and long."
Heide, who also owns the New Orleans, Cajun-inspired Liliana's Restaurant in Fitchburg, said that when restaurants were forced to close in mid-March due to COVID-19, he promised to keep his dining rooms closed no matter the financial burden, to keep customers and staff safe, "until the rates of infection had dropped consistently for two weeks straight."
It's been six months, he said, and that target hasn't been hit once. In fact, he wrote, "it is still spiking and hitting new highs almost every day." He said Charlie's is one of the only dining rooms in the area to remain completely closed for the safety of customers and employees.
Heide said he kept much of his staff employed during the pandemic, and is "out of funds."
He said Charlie's went from almost $20,000 a week in sales, to $2,000 last week. "As much as I would love to keep it open and hope to make it back up, I just don't see an end to this in the near future. We are out of any support money from the government, and are now losing over $3,000 a week."
Heide said he loved the many events celebrated at the restaurant and in Charlie's downstairs speakeasy, and also helping those in need through his pay-it-forward soup program.
"I have loved sharing memories, cocktails, food, and hugs with you all, and am going to miss it so very much," he wrote.
Heide said Charlie's remains open this week for carryout, and may keep carryout going next week, depending on sales. Heide said he may do a couple of fish fry popups, or a cocktail carryout, but plans for the kitchen to be completely closed by Oct. 16.
While Liliana's is named for Heide's 13-year-old daughter, the Oregon restaurant is named after his 10-year-old son, but is also the building Charlie's is in.
There's a historical plaque on the property at 113 S. Main St., showing that it's called the Charles Eugene Powers building.
"That was a cute coincidence," Heide said after discovering that the building was named after a historical Charles.
Charlie's focus is on "really great" cocktails and farm-to-table pub food. Before the restaurant opened in 2015, Heide said: "We're not looking at doing pretentious food. We're looking at doing really, really darn good food using some of the same processes and whatnot that we use at Liliana's. Using local farms and making everything from scratch and all that kind of stuff."
10 Madison restaurants with enhanced outdoor seating thanks to city's Streatery program
10 Madison restaurants with enhanced outdoor seating thanks to city's Streatery program
Outdoor seating has been a lifeline this summer for some restaurants lucky enough to have it, but it comes with challenges, and worse, an approaching end date with colder weather on the way.
About 87 restaurant and bar owners are taking advantage of the city's "Streatery" program, modeled after efforts around the world to help restaurants during COVID-19 restrictions by helping them increase their outdoor dining areas by extending into streets, parking spaces, parking lots and alleys. Twenty-six other applications are pending in Madison.
The efforts are in response to public heath data that suggests that al fresco dining is a safer option than eating indoors in restaurants. Or as Chicago Tribune columnist Mary Schmich put it, "a restaurant patio is a calculated risk."
Here are 10 Madison restaurants and bars taking part in Streatery.
The Ohio Tavern has seating for 22 outside the bar at 224 Ohio Ave. Under the city's Streatery program, it was able to extend its outdoor seat…
Brasserie V, 1923 Monroe St., has had its outdoor seating since late July with four tables on the sidewalk in front, and six tables in back. T…
On the 1900 block of Atwood Avenue a Streatery cafe zone uses beer barrels and lattice to create patio seating extending into parking spots wi…
Ogden's North Street Diner, 560 North St., has six tables seating as many as 16 people behind the restaurant, which serves breakfast and lunch…
Canteen, 111 S. Hamilton St., has 23 tables which can seat 54 people. Customers order at a pick-up window on the Carroll Street side. Canteen …
"Madison's Official Birthday Place," the Nitty Gritty, 223 N. Frances St., has added six tables on the Frances Street side of the building tha…
Original Pancake House, 5518 University Ave., is using six of its parking spaces for outdoor seating. Its 13 outdoor tables are now covered wi…
The owners of Daisy Cafe & Cupcakery, 2827 Atwood Ave., spent $17,000 repaving their parking lot, and $3,000 on outdoor furniture, and can…
Bierock, 2911 N. Sherman Ave., has been using sidewalk space in the Northside TownCenter for outdoor dining under the Streatery program. The p…
107 State is on the top block of State Street in what was formerly Capital Tap Haus, Wisconsin Brewing Tap Haus, and briefly Freiburg Tap Haus…
Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!