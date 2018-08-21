Madison's first and only cat cafe closed in July, its owner dismayed by how the city of Madison has handled construction on Monroe Street.
During the first two weeks of road work, she said, her revenue dropped 75 percent.
"It was crazy," said Cheryl Glover, who opened Cat Cafe Mad in March 2016 at 1925 Monroe St., next to Brasserie V. "The construction just killed us, literally killed us."
Glover lives in New Jersey, and has a daughter who is a doctoral student at UW-Madison. She split her time between New Jersey and Madison, and said she should have looked into Madison construction policies before deciding to stick it out on Monroe Street during the reconstruction project.
The road work, which started in March, and is scheduled to last nine months, stretches the length of the Near West Side Street, from Camp Randall to Odana Road.
"On the East Coast nobody closes off a whole street to do construction," Glover said. "I mean, New York City is under construction all the time and nobody shuts down Broadway -- you do it in sections."
Glover said her family figured they'd close the cafe for three weeks while construction was completed on their block.
"But what Madison does, it closed down the whole thing basically, so nobody could get to us. The buses were running in the wrong direction from the university. People couldn't find parking," she said.
She was constantly getting texts from customers looking for advice on how to get to her cafe.
As a "startup," she expected to start making money in the third year of the business, she said. "We were at two years, so we were increasing our revenue monthly to get to the point where small businesses survive, which is in the three-year mark."
Even now, after closing, Glover said she's still feeling the effects of the construction. She's trying to donate the cafe's furniture and no one will take it because they can't properly get it out of the door due to construction.
"So now we've got furniture in there we can't even give away. It's awful," Glover said. "Even at the end, it's like insult to injury. This is unbelievable. I've never seen a city do something like this where they literally crack up the street so that nobody can walk on the whole street."
Glover looked into a different location in Madison, but couldn't find another landlord who wanted a business which at its height had 22 cats.
Every cat got adopted through an organization called Community Cat. Glover said people who knew the cafe's situation would come in saying, "I didn't want a cat, but I'm going to take a cat."
People rallying around Cat Cafe Mad was a "fabulous experience," Glover said. "I can't say anything negative about it. The people were wonderful for us."
But, in the end, she said, she lost everything. "I mean, we have a huge amount of debt."
To hold on, she started a GoFundMe campaign in March that raised more than $5,500.
"That helped us with salaries and that's why we stayed open the last three months," Glover said.
People loved the dessert crepes, the hot chocolate from Sjolinds in Mt. Horeb, the espresso drinks, smoothies and Italian sodas, she said.
Most of the restaurant equipment sold, but Glover and her family are still looking for people to come take furniture. It's mostly tables and chairs and they're for sale for $5 "because if there's no value people don't want it," she said.
Glover figures with UW students coming back, they may need furniture. She suggests interested parties email her at catcafemad@gmail.com.