Captain Bill's seafood restaurant won't reopen after coronavirus shutdown

Owners of the longtime Captain Bill's seafood restaurant in Middleton announced Monday that it wouldn't be reopening after its COVID-19 shutdown.
"Due to the coronavirus and the uncertainty of what the future holds, the hard decision has been made to consolidate our businesses to the town of Westport and not to reopen Captain Bill's," the owners said on Facebook.
"We thank you for your patronage over the past 27 years and we look forward to serving you at Mariner's, Nau-Ti-Gal, or on a Betty Lou Cruise."
Captain Bill's, 2701 Century Harbor Road, overlooking Lake Mendota, had a supper club atmosphere and was in a group of restaurants owned by the von Rutenberg family.
In 2001, it was featured as part of the "Best of Casual Restaurants in America" program on The Food Network.
"Due to the challenges and uncertainties presented by the coronavirus, von Rutenberg Ventures is taking the necessary actions, some temporary and some permanent, to make sure the company is sustainable for many years to come," the family wrote in a press release.
Changes include reducing the number of days the two remaining restaurants are open, serving lunch instead of Sunday brunch at Nau-Ti-Gal, and operating two Betty Lou Cruises boats on Lake Mendota instead of the usual four between lakes Monona and Mendota.
"All of these changes are temporary as VRV navigates its way forward out of the pandemic," the release said.
The remaining entities are located in the town of Westport.
The release said "fond memories were created at Captain Bill’s," and noted the contributions by the managers and team members that "allowed Captain Bill’s to be recognized as a leader in the independent, locally owned restaurant scene."
William E. "Bill" von Rutenberg died in Savannah, Georgia, in 2019, at age 90.
His obituary said that he and his wife, Betty, were working at Neesvig's Meats when they decided to pursue the "American Dream" of owning their own business.
"In 1961, they bought an eight-stool hamburger joint just off the Capitol Square called the 'Nibble Nook.' Continuing their dream they sold the Nibble Nook and purchased Burke's Supper Club in 1966. They renamed their new business 'The Mariners Inn' and became famous for their steaks, seafood and legendary hash browns."
The obit went on to say that "the duo would become local hospitality icons as they and their three sons, expanded von Rutenberg Ventures to also include Nau-Ti-Gal, Captain Bill's, Betty Lou Cruises, and Westport Marine."
According to the press release, Mariner’s will reopen June 16, Nau-Ti-Gal June 17, and Betty Lou Cruises June 29.
Photos: Madison-area restaurants you'll never eat at again.
Amy's Cafe and Bar
Bev's Home Cookin'
Blue Max
Bud's East and West
Caravello's Bar & Restaurant
Continental
Dixie Diner
DiSalvo's restaurant
Dome Restaurant
Cafe Europa
Gargano's Pizzeria
Goeden's Fish Market
Golden City Chinese Restaurant
Ground Round
Hasty Tasty Restaurant
Jolly Troll Smorgasbord
Julian's Delicatessan
Justo's Club
Kafe Kahoutek
Kelly's Hamburgers
Mango Grill
Martin's Restaurant
Mercury Cafe and Lounge
Nibble Nook
Ocean Grill
Pig's Ear
Red Rooster
Roman Inn
Rozino's Pizza
Shakey's Pizza
Spanish Cafe
Suburpia
Sveden House
The Towne Club
Tiny's Cafe
Troia's Steak House
Welch's Embers
Yee's Cafe
York Steak House
Zorba's
Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.