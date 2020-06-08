Captain Bill's seafood restaurant won't reopen after coronavirus shutdown

Owners of the longtime Captain Bill's seafood restaurant in Middleton announced Monday that it wouldn't be reopening after its COVID-19 shutdown.

"Due to the coronavirus and the uncertainty of what the future holds, the hard decision has been made to consolidate our businesses to the town of Westport and not to reopen Captain Bill's," the owners said on Facebook.

"We thank you for your patronage over the past 27 years and we look forward to serving you at Mariner's, Nau-Ti-Gal, or on a Betty Lou Cruise."

Captain Bill's, 2701 Century Harbor Road, overlooking Lake Mendota, had a supper club atmosphere and was in a group of restaurants owned by the von Rutenberg family.

In 2001, it was featured as part of the "Best of Casual Restaurants in America" program on The Food Network.

"Due to the challenges and uncertainties presented by the coronavirus, von Rutenberg Ventures is taking the necessary actions, some temporary and some permanent, to make sure the company is sustainable for many years to come," the family wrote in a press release.