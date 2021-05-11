 Skip to main content
Camp Beef Butter BBQ to open Friday, weather permitting; Here is the music lineup
RESTAURANT NEWS

Camp Beef Butter BBQ to open Friday, weather permitting; Here is the music lineup

BBB truck and sign

Beef Butter BBQ's mobile kitchen began operation in the summers of 2017 and 2018. 

 PATRICK RIHA PHOTO

Camp Beef Butter BBQ got its final approval from the town of Westport and will open Friday, weather permitting, its owner said.

Patrick Riha, who opened his Beef Butter BBQ restaurant on the North Side in November 2018, said Camp Beef Butter BBQ will be a place where people can eat his barbecue on picnic tables with fire pits nearby, overlooking more than 40 acres of wetlands in the town of Westport.

Picnic tables

Camp Beef Butter BBQ's picnic tables overlook more than 40 acres of wetlands in the town of Westport.

Friday nights will feature DJs with videos on a 17-by-10-foot LED screen. Live cover bands will play on Saturday nights, with recorded and satellite entertainment the other nights.

The business, at 5407 Highway M, will use Riha's mobile kitchen, the 24-foot trailer he began operating in the summers of 2017 and 2018. Riha said that those using GPS to get to the site need to specify Westport because the same address exists in Middleton.

Trailer

Camp Beef Butter BBQ will offer barbecue, brats, draft beer and soda.

Riha will sell barbecue, brats, draft beer and soda and encourages people to bring their own camp or lawn chairs.

The current order from Public Health Madison and Dane County loosened COVID-19 restrictions, and puts no limits on outdoor gatherings except that people who are not members of the same household or living unit need to stay 6 feet apart.

This is the live music schedule, as of Monday. Bands will play from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.:

5/15: 35 South

5/22 Pupy Costello and the New Hiram Kings

5/29: Brat Fest: Noon to 1 p.m. Mickey Magnum; 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Jamie Fontaine & The Level; 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Mocking Birds; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 35 South

6/5: The Ryan McGrath Band

6/12: Time and A Half

6/19: Miles Over Mountains (bluegrass)

7/3: The Ryan McGrath Band

7/10: Twang Dragons 

7/17: Madtown Mannish Boys

7/24 Pacific Coast Highway

7/30 Xavier Lynn & Stackhouse (Friday Night)

7/31 Frank Martin Busch and the Names

8/7 Trailer Kings

8/14 Pacific Coast Highway

8/21 Soggy Prairie (bluegrass)

8/28 Universal Sound

9/4 Mickey Magnum and RailHopper (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.) 

Lighted trees

Bands will play Saturday nights at Camp Beef Butter BBQ from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

