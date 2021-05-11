Camp Beef Butter BBQ to open Friday, weather permitting; Here is the music lineup

Camp Beef Butter BBQ got its final approval from the town of Westport and will open Friday, weather permitting, its owner said.

Patrick Riha, who opened his Beef Butter BBQ restaurant on the North Side in November 2018, said Camp Beef Butter BBQ will be a place where people can eat his barbecue on picnic tables with fire pits nearby, overlooking more than 40 acres of wetlands in the town of Westport.

Friday nights will feature DJs with videos on a 17-by-10-foot LED screen. Live cover bands will play on Saturday nights, with recorded and satellite entertainment the other nights.

The business, at 5407 Highway M, will use Riha's mobile kitchen, the 24-foot trailer he began operating in the summers of 2017 and 2018. Riha said that those using GPS to get to the site need to specify Westport because the same address exists in Middleton.

Riha will sell barbecue, brats, draft beer and soda and encourages people to bring their own camp or lawn chairs.

The current order from Public Health Madison and Dane County loosened COVID-19 restrictions, and puts no limits on outdoor gatherings except that people who are not members of the same household or living unit need to stay 6 feet apart.