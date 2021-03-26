Camp Beef Butter BBQ could lure barbecue lovers with meat, beer, fire pits and music

For his project, Riha has met with Westport officials over Zoom and has another meeting April 12 to get final approvals. He hopes to open by May 1.

The current order from Public Health Madison and Dane County allows outdoor gatherings of 500 people or less, not including employees. People who are not members of the same household or living unit need to stay 6 feet apart, the order says. Face covering are required outdoors at restaurants and taverns except while eating and drinking.

Riha said he’s leasing the property from former Madison advertising executive Bill Towell with a right to purchase.

He’s getting a bathroom trailer built and is starting to book private outdoor events.

Riha said he’s progressing as if the project is going to happen, and if for some reason it gets blocked, he has $500,000 in equipment he can “roll onto any cool property.”

He plans to be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and run it through September, or longer, weather permitting.

Riha said the project is a test, and if all goes well over the summer, he’ll plan for a restaurant there with indoor and outdoor seating, a drive-thru, coffee, breakfast burritos, lunch and dinner.