The authentic Neapolitan-style pizza restaurant Cafe Porta Alba is closing at Hilldale shopping center after 10 years.
In a Facebook post, owner Vincenzo Pugliese said the restaurant, 558 N. Midvale Blvd., will be closing Oct.19.
"We have been so proud to serve you and to share our love of Neapolitan pizza," the post said.
"We thank you for all of your support and patronage over the years. Owner Vincenzo Pugliese, and the entire Porta Alba crew, will greatly miss serving all of our wonderful customers, particularly those that returned week after week and year after year."
The Facebook page will soon announce special events related to the closing "celebrating pizza, Neapolitan culture and you -- our fans," the post said.
Pugliese originally opened Porta Alba in 2006 at 15 N. Butler St., where Naples 15 is now. In 2009, he moved it to Hilldale and installed a $12,000 wood-fired brick oven with an arched terra cotta ceiling, the same design, Pugliese said in a State Journal story then, as the oven discovered in the ruins of Pompeii.
The oven was built in Italy by one of the top three makers of Napoletana ovens in the world, Pugliese said. The oven was shipped to the United States by boat.
It was a major upgrade from the 3,000-pound oven at the old place, which couldn't be moved because it was cemented to the floor. The oven heats to 900 degrees in 20 minutes and bakes pizza in 90 seconds.
Cafe Porta Alba's menu also includes appetizers, salads, calzones and pasta.
Pugliese partnered with former Porta Alba head chef Nick Mattioli in 2013 for the fast-casual Neapolitan pizza restaurant Novanta on Madison's Far West Side.
Mattioli bought Pugliese out after about three years, and is bringing a second Novanta to 2903 University Avenue.