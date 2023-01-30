Businesses rush in to fill Little John's gap, 'I felt like it was COVID all over again'

Since last Monday, when Little John’s abruptly ended its contract to provide meals for Dane County’s older adults, five Fitchburg businesses have stepped in to make about 70 meals a day through the Fitchburg Senior Center.

The meals are going to residents enrolled in the center's Meals on Wheels program and those who eat at the center, said Jill McHone, the center's director.

The businesses that are contributing are: The Great Dane Pub and Brewing Co., 2980 Cahill Main; The Thirsty Goat, 3040 Cahill Main; Benvenuto’s, 2949 Triverton Pike Drive; Kwik Trip, 2792 S. Syene Road; and Oasis Café, 2690 Research Park Drive.

"We were really excited about the way the community just responded to our requests," McHone said.

Senior centers, Meals on Wheels programs, and others that depended on Little John's as their food service provider were left scrambling last week as Chef Dave Heide, who runs the nonprofit, largely suspended operations.

Little John's was making about 16,000 meals distributed around the Madison area, mainly for contracts with the county, schools, senior programs and other nonprofits.

Heide said he was losing the temporary kitchen he was operating from, and a backup site on Madison's North Side fell through at the last minute. He said he plans to still make about 3,000 meals a week and might do that from his new restaurant, Ollie's, in Fitchburg.

The five businesses in Fitchburg have agreed to provide hot food for the next three weeks until the center goes back to its previous provider, Dane County Consolidated Food Service, McHone said.

The businesses will be paid through Dane County, Fitchburg Senior Center money, and donations, she said.

Between its Meals on Wheels program and the meal sites it provides food for, Dane County provides 500 to 550 meals a day, said Tanya Buckingham, communications manager for Dane County Human Services.

The county awarded the contract to Heide in November through a competitive bidding process that drew only Heide's bid, she said.

Before Heide, Dane County Consolidated Food Service in Verona handled the senior nutrition program with an annual budget of $654,000, Buckingham said.

Filling the gap left last week has been a collective effort, she said, adding that Consolidated Food Service, a division within the Department of Administration, will resume food preparation and delivery to senior centers and community centers within the next two weeks.

She said there are 14 sites across the county, some of them are senior centers and others are community centers, where people come together for meal. They are also the drop-off points for meals that get delivered to people in their homes.

Sarah Karleskint, program manager for SSM Health at Home, said starting on Wednesday, SSM's Meals on Wheels program will be back to 100% of its deliveries. Starting Monday, The River Food Pantry took its northeast route and Gaylord Catering took on its East and Monona routes. TnT's Catering in Middleton will be taking the West Side routes beginning Wednesday

Once that happens, the meals coming from the Goodman Community Center for everyone will go to the South Side routes, she said.

"It came together a lot sooner than I thought it would," Karleskint said. "Splitting it up like that gave us a lot more options to get it done sooner because it's very hard to find someone that can take on 300 meals a day quickly.

"But when we split it up and one person's taking on 50, and someone else is taking 50, and someone else can do 100, then they can get going faster than they would have been able to otherwise."

Judi Duncan, a volunteer with SSM Health's Meals on Wheels program, said she bought groceries on Friday for a woman on her route who told her both her morning and evening deliveries were affected and she had nothing in her refrigerator.

The day after Heide's announcement, Dane County said it would help with home-delivered, shelf-stable meals, but that its senior nutrition sites would have to close, McHone said.

"Immediately, I felt like it was COVID all over again," McHone said. "And I said, 'We can't shut down our meal site.'"

The Fitchburg Senior Center's nutrition site manager, Mandi Miller, began calling businesses and within two hours, five had agreed to help, McHone said.

"It was really the first five we reached out to," McHone said. "I think others would've come forward as well."

She said she's also had people privately donate money to help pay for some of the meals.

Each of the five businesses is giving the center a hot meal one day a week for the next three weeks. "People are just so happy to be back," McHone said.

Take a look at 'Immersive Van Gogh'