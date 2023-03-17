Burrito Drive, a Near East Side Madison favorite for its distinctive Tex-Mex food and homemade salsas, will close March 26.
"It's a sad thing," founder and co-owner David Swedarsky said. "We had a good run, 16 years, but it's just come to an end."
The shop at 310 S. Brearly St., tucked behind Williamson Street, was crowded with regulars and others who immediately craved a Burrito Drive burrito, enchilada, taco or quesadilla Thursday upon learning the news.
Wait times for carryout at dinnertime Thursday were twice as long as usual and an employee working the pickup window had to keep answering the phone asking customers to hold.
Swedarsky said there were numerous reasons behind the decision to close, which he and his business partner Zach King made last week.
"Pretty much like most places post-COVID, we've had our fair share of staffing issues and product pricing, all sorts of things really," Swedarsky said.
They've had a lease extension since their lease ended at the end of February, Swedarsky said.
He was 29 and had been a delivery driver for Glass Nickel Pizza for about 10 years when he saw a need for Mexican food delivery and opened Burrito Drive with Glass Nickel's three owners then.
King, who's worked at Burrito Drive almost from the beginning, bought out the other partners about six years ago, Swedarsky said.
Swedarsky said the location has been great because they have their own parking lot, which is perfect for delivery and pickup.
Delivery, he said, is done by three or four drivers during the dinner rush, and is about 75% percent of his business. The other 25% is pickup.
The partners closed their 30-seat dining room, like all local restaurants, in March 2020 because of the pandemic, and never re-opened it for in-person dining. He said they ended up needing more space for storage.
Before the pandemic, the restaurant was open until 3 a.m. seven days a week. They got a lot of late-night orders, especially on Fridays and Saturdays, but Swedarsky said business was spread evenly over lunch, dinner and late night.
Swedarsky said they were one of the only spots open that late. But they lost late-night business when the bars were closed early in the pandemic. They also lost employees, who were hard to replace.
Burrito Drive is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. most days except Wednesday when it's closed, and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Trevor Carter and Kyra Beckman said they were picking up food for a houseful of people Thursday. "It's truly the saddest news. We had to give it one last go before it shuts down," Carter said.
"It feels quintessential to being a part of the East Side," said Beckman, who ordered her favorite, the Hungry Hippie burrito, with rice, guacamole, Mexican slaw, tater tots and pickled red onion.
Jay Olle, of Cudahy, outside of Milwaukee, was also waiting for his order Thursday. The 2012 UW-Madison graduate said he appreciates that Burrito Drive is neighborhood spot and was open late while he was in college.
As for his favorite order, "that's a tough one," Olle said. "Any burrito on the menu if we're being honest."
"I think we have the best burritos in town," Swedarsky said without boasting. Fresh, high-quality ingredients help, but he credits his his childhood friend, Kurt Pickerell, who designed the original menu and recipes.
One fan favorite is the house enchilada with chorizo, shrimp, corn, asadero cheese, green onion and cilantro baked in the restaurant's tomatillo cream sauce, topped with pepper puree, but Swedarsky said the top two sellers are the She-meh-neh and the High Roller burritos.
The She-meh-neh has sweet potato puree, grilled chicken, queso fresco, pickled red onion, Nueske's bacon and rice; and the High Roller burrito with carne asada, beans, rice, asadero cheese, guacamole and Nueske's bacon.
The restaurant's notorious White Trash burrito -- Spam, Velveeta, tater tots, baked beans and ketchup salsa -- was somewhat popular, but was a casualty of the pandemic.
"It just had a lot of process, a lot of steps and took a lot of time and dirtied a lot of dishes," Swedarsky said, adding that it had a lot of ingredients only used for that one item.
Swedarsky said owning the restaurant has been a great experience. "We've had great employees, great customers. We really couldn't have done anything without the great employees we've had over the years. It's just time for a new chapter."
He said nothing is lined up for the space yet and he isn't sure what the future holds for him. He knows he has lots of work ahead with the closing of the business.
"Then I'll probably take some time for myself," he said. "It's been a long grind."
24 restaurants, food shops and coffee shops we lost in the Madison area in 2022, and 3 that moved
In the past year, the Wisconsin State Journal reported the closing of 24 restaurants, food shops and coffee shops and three that moved.
That number was higher than last year's figure, when the paper reported 19 closures. In 2020, the paper reported the loss of 31 restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, taverns and brew pubs.
The Pasqual’s location on East Washington Avenue closed this year, but didn't get a full story.
Paisan's Italian Restaurant, was forced to close at 131 W. Wilson St. after a tumultuous year, starting in September 2021 when the city first closed the building it anchors because of structural concerns. The building is now set for demolition and the property will be redeveloped.
The places that moved: Cuco's Mexican Restaurant on Madison's East Side closed in October, with its owners moving it to a new location with a new name at 1824 S. Park St.
Also in October, Java Cat closed at 3918 Monona Drive and will reopen in the former Legacy House Imports Gift Shop and Tea Room, 4221 Lien Road, near East Towne Mall.
In August, Mirch Masala, the Indian-Nepali restaurant on State Street that closed in late March, reopened on the West Side at 439 Grand Canyon Drive, across from Chuck E. Cheese.
Buckingham's Bar & Grill closed in November to make room for a development on Regent Street.
Berke & Benham Seafood Market on Madison's Near West Side closed in early November, with the shop's owner moving back to Chicago.
Monona Garden Family Restaurant closed in September after 19 years in business.
Doc's Smokehouse's Madison restaurant closed in August, another victim of the labor shortage and supply chain challenges.
Madison’s first Five Guys Burgers and Fries, which opened on State Street in 2007, closed in August.
Knoche’s Market and Butcher Shop closed in October, but part of its meat business will live on.
Lake Edge Seafood Co. on Madison’s East Side, closed in September, a victim of staffing difficulties and rising food costs.
The popular European-inspired restaurant, Brasserie V on Monroe Street, closed in August mainly due to the tough job market.
Jade Mountain Cafe closed in September after nearly 12 years of serving Taiwanese bubble teas on the East Side.
Eldorado Grill, on Madison’s Near East Side, one of Food Fight restaurant group‘s oldest and most prominent restaurants, closed in late August.
After 9½ years on Monroe Street, Crescendo's owners closed that coffee shop in July and said they will focus on their location at Hilldale.
Rossi’s Pizza & Vintage Arcade, a Monona institution known for its video games and giant pizzas, closed last summer after 19 years.
Hone, the eclectic restaurant which opened in March 2021 in the former Forequarter space, 708¼ E. Johnson St., closed in June.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli, which opened in September 2021 at 511 State St., closed in the spring.
Monk’s Bar & Grill in Verona closed in May after 5½ years, with the loss of its manager and kitchen staff, said co-owner Greg Frankov.
Nau-Ti-Gal, the waterfront restaurant in Westport, north of Madison, closed this spring after 40 years.
After not making money for two years, the original Roman Candle Pizza on Williamson Street closed in May.
Grace Coffee Co. closed its original coffee shop on State Street this spring but has six other locations.
Chef Dave Heide closed Liliana’s Restaurant in Fitchburg in June after 15 years and is opening two restaurants in its place.
Hurts Donut Co. in Middleton, which specialized in oversized specialty donuts and donut milkshakes, closed this spring.
Lao Laan-Xang on Williamson Street closed in March after 25 years in that location.
Smoky's Club closed in late February after 69 years, but did a short stint last spring, opening three nights a week for drinks and food specials.
