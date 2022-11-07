Buckingham's Bar & Grill, formerly Buck's, closes after 12 years on Regent Street

Buckingham's Bar & Grill is closing and possibly had its last day over the weekend. It's making room for a new development on Regent Street.

The two owners didn't respond to email messages, and one who was preparing for an employee party Sunday didn't have time to talk.

The bar's website says its last day of service will be Nov. 7, but the business is typically closed on Mondays. Calls to Buckingham's Monday went straight to voicemail and weren't returned.

The website says the bar at 802 Regent St. has been at that site for 12 years.

A developer won city approvals in July to raze the one-story historic building that houses the bar for a 10-story structure with housing, commercial space and parking. Besides Buckingham's, the developer plans to raze a small church, the former Fraboni's Italian Specialties and Delicatessen, and two houses.

Plans by CRG Acquisition of Chicago call for 178 apartments, 3,000 square feet of neighborhood-oriented commercial space and underground parking.

In 2018, Fraboni's closed after 47 years and consolidated with its Monona store.

The building that houses Buckingham's was built in 1923 and renovated in 2000. Originally the Ben DiSalvo and Sons Grocery Store, it is one of the few remaining structures in the historic Greenbush neighborhood. Many of the surrounding buildings were torn down amid national urban renewal efforts in the 1960s.

James "Buck" Dailey moved his popular Madison bar, Buck's Madison Square Garden, from Hamilton Street to Regent Street in November 2000.

A 2010 column in the Wisconsin State Journal by Doug Moe said some regulars who moved with Dailey, remarked upon entering the new bar: "But the floor isn't sticky!"

"Give it time," Dailey said.

Regent Street was the third location for Buck's, and the last, Moe reported. Dailey sold the bar to new owners in 2010. They changed the name to Buckingham's. The final bar, near the Kohl Center, was more food-, sports- and event-oriented than the original, Moe reported.

Moe detailed Buck's 20-years at 113 N. Hamilton St., just off the Capitol Square, and how it was a daytime gathering spot for lobbyists and lawyers, and how a younger crowd turned out at night.

"A thousand romances were launched at Buck's, some lasting longer than a night," Moe wrote, adding that celebrities such as former Packers quarterback Brett Favre and the late "Saturday Night Live" comedian Chris Farley sometimes turned up there.