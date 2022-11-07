Buckingham's Bar & Grill closing after 12 years on Regent Street

Buckingham's Bar & Grill is closing to make room for a new development on Regent Street. Its last night will be Monday.

Dan Ironmonger, who has owned Buckingham's with Scott Nerat for about 12 years, said he has no idea what Monday night will bring, but said the bar had a line out the door for most of the evening Saturday.

Its outdoor beer garden was largely empty during the Badgers football game that day because of rain and high winds. "So, people came inside and stayed a long time," Ironmonger said.

The bar at 802 Regent St. had a party for its friends and employees Sunday.

"All the people we met and friends we've made, that's been the highlight," Ironmonger said.

He said he's not sure what he'll do now, but when the opportunity to sell the property presented itself, he and Nerat jumped on it after the pandemic took its toll.

A developer plans to raze the two-story historic building that houses the bar for a 10-story structure with housing, commercial space and parking. Besides Buckingham's, the developer plans to tear down a small church, the former Fraboni's Italian Specialties and Delicatessen, and two houses.

Plans by CRG Acquisition of Chicago call for 178 apartments, 3,000 square feet of neighborhood-oriented commercial space and underground parking. In 2018, Fraboni's closed after 47 years and consolidated with its Monona store.

Ironmonger said the timing was good for them to sell. At the height of the pandemic, UW-Madison employees who work near the bar didn't come to their offices, and no events were happening at the nearby Kohl Center.

"That alone is most of our business because we're an event establishment because of our location," Ironmonger said, noting that when they reopened after being closed for a few months in 2020, he and Nerat staffed the bar themselves, doing takeout orders twice a week.

"We were the cooks, we were the servers and we were the employees," Ironmonger said. That went on for about year, he said.

They reopened with reduced hours, Wednesdays through Saturdays only.

The building that houses Buckingham's was built in 1923 and renovated in 2000. Originally the Ben DiSalvo and Sons Grocery Store, it is one of the few remaining structures in the historic Greenbush neighborhood. Many of the surrounding buildings were torn down amid national urban renewal efforts in the 1960s.

James "Buck" Dailey moved his popular Madison bar, Buck's Madison Square Garden, from Hamilton Street to Regent Street in November 2000 to make way for the Capitol Point condominium project.

Dailey ran Buck's for 22 years before the move and had it for a total of 32 years.

Ironmonger and Nerat bought the Regent Street business and property in 2010 and changed its name to Buckingham's.