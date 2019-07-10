The Monona location of Buck & Honey’s is set to open on schedule Monday, according to owner Tom Anderson, who started the original restaurant in Sun Prairie in 2010.
The 180-seat restaurant is on the Yahara River in the Galway Companies' mixed-use development, "The Current," part of a long-planned $60 million Monona Riverfront Redevelopment Project at Bridge Road and Broadway.
The two-story, 12,000-square-foot restaurant, 800 W. Broadway, will offer patio seating, "fire features," two bars, a 100-seat event space and a conference room.
Anderson, who bought out his partner, Chris Franks, in 2017 and owns the business on his own, said the restaurant "straddles the line between family casual and fine dining at the right price for most budgets.”
The Monona Buck & Honey's is on the Madison bike loop, close to the Beltline, and has designated boat slips for boaters coming from lakes Waubesa and Monona. It sits next to a new city park.
Similar to the Sun Prairie location, Buck & Honey's in Monona will offer live music a few nights per week.
The kitchen at the new restaurant will be led by executive chef Sam Millan, who has been with Buck & Honey's from the start. The menu will be the same as in Sun Prairie, but the specials will vary, Anderson said.
Millan worked with Anderson, and his sister and general manager, Aimee Anderson, to design a large, state-of-the-art kitchen for the new location.
The original 30,000-square-foot Buck & Honey's, 804 Liberty Blvd in Sun Prairie, is named after Buck and Honey Birkinbine, who once farmed and owned the land in that spot.