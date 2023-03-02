Buc-ee's, a chain of gas station convenience stores based in Texas, is planning a Madison-area location, its first in Wisconsin, according to a proposal that went before the DeForest Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday.

The 73,400-square-foot travel center is planned for north of Highway V, east of Highway I and west of Interstate 39/90/94.

The DeForest Buc-ee's would have 120 fueling positions under two large canopies, 613 parking spaces and 20 dedicated EV charging spaces, according to the proposal.

Buc-ee’s, which touts the world's cleanest restrooms, has 57 locations, mainly in Texas. "Buc-ee’s does not accommodate truckers and does not include any restaurant," the plan said.

"Ever since our inception in 1982, we have been committed to providing a clean, friendly, and in stock experience for our customers," Buc-ee's website says. "Regardless of where you may find us, if the store is big or small, near or far, the mission remains the same."

The proposal references a preliminary traffic review that "suggests that 85% of the proposed Buc-ee’s traffic was assumed to come from I-39/90/94 and return to I-39/90/94 after visiting Buc-ee's."

DeForest Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram said she's excited about the proposal. Buc-ee's will draw people to the area, she said, and has "a proven record of being good corporate citizens with an exciting array of products and foods."

Alex Allon, DeForest's community development director, said Buc-ee's plans to add 200 jobs with its DeForest location. He said he's been most impressed with how the company treats its employees. Buc-ee's pays well for the type of business it is, he said, with most of the entry-level positions paying $16 to $19 an hour.

The company also offers 401(k)s, paid time off, and other benefits, Allon said. "For the kind of facility that they are, that was something that really stood out to me."

Allon said the village hopes to have the permitting and approval process done by the end of March or early April. State and county agencies are involved regarding transportation access, he said.

Buc-ee's director of real estate has said that Buc-ee's is a strong community partner wherever it goes, and likes to offer some local products, Allon said.

He said Buc-ee's merchandising team will come in and look for local goods to sell, "connecting with local vendors, kind of that mom-and-pop-level feel to bring those into their sales facility."

Buc-ee's will also bring a lot of traffic, with people from all over coming into the DeForest community, he said. "So, it kind of has a reverberating economic development effect as well."

Allon said the average Buc-ee's customer stays in the store for about 45 minutes.

"So they're not like a quick in-and-out type of travel center or convenience store," he said. "They have people who are staying there on site for a while, and that gives them an opportunity to come in and see the rest of DeForest and see what our community has to offer."

