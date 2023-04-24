Two brothers with lots of restaurant experience are opening Fratelli's Trattoria where Angelo's restaurant and bar was in Monona for 30 years.

Joaquin Lopez said he and his brother, Sergio Lopez, hope to be open by the second week of May.

The space at 5801 Monona Drive doesn't need any remodeling, Joaquin said, just some plumbing work that is almost done. "Everything else is going to be the same," he said.

Joaquin said Fratelli's Trattoria will be nothing like Country Cafe in Sun Prairie, a popular breakfast and lunch place that he took over in 2019. Three months after he bought the business, he expanded its dinner menu to include a huge selection of pasta dishes, steaks, chicken and seafood.

He said dinners at Country Cafe never caught on, so he will keep serving breakfast and lunch there, and discontinue dinners.

Meanwhile, Fratelli's will open for lunch and dinner, with Sergio there from open to close, Joaquin said. Fratelli's, which means brothers in Italian, will serve pastas, steak, seafood, chicken and pork, "everything that is in Italian cuisine," Joaquin said. The restaurant will also serve wine, beer and cocktails.

Joaquin, 45, has a history of cooking Italian food since he used to be the head chef and co-owner of Nonno's Ristorante Italiano at Whitney Way and Odana Road.

Sergio, 43, was executive chef at the former Francesca's al Lago on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard off the Capital Square, which closed in 2017 after seven years and was replaced by BelAir Cantina.

More recently Sergio was the main chef at 1847 at the Stamm House in Middleton, for eight years and left in January to open Fratelli's.

Joaquin wife, Julia Fabiola Lopez, and his daughter, Denice Lopez, will work at the new restaurant in the afternoons.

He and Julia moved to Santa Ana, California, from Oaxaca, Mexico, in 1998 and to Madison a year later for Joaquin to take a job cooking at Tutto Pasta on State Street.

Joaquin worked a number of other prominent kitchen jobs in the Madison area before buying Cancun Mexican Restaurant in 2009 and turning it into Nonno's, where he created the menu, in 2013.

When Joaquin and Julia bought the Sun Prairie restaurant, 1030 Emerald Terrace, it was already operating as Country Café. Joaquin ran both Country Café and Nonno's for two months. Then, in August 2019, he sold Nonno's to his partner.

"I'm very excited," Joaquin said about Fratelli's Trattoria. "I can't wait to open that place. My dream of having a restaurant with my brother is coming true."

Joaquin said the restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. until to 11 p.m. "That's our idea. But it may change depending on how busy we are."

