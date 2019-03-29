Brocach Irish Pub, which opened almost 15 years ago on the Capitol Square, is closing. Its last day will be April 7.
"We would like to thank the Madison community for your support and patronage over the years," the owners said in a Facebook post Friday. "It has truly been a pleasure and we look forward to seeing what happens next at 7 and 9 West Main Street."
The restaurant and bar went through a major remodeling effort in 2016.
The owners also thanked their "talented and dedicated" staff and noted the lifelong friendships that were built.
"We look back with pride on a great 15 years and we hope to see you between now and April 7 to share a #finalpint and a bit of 'craic'!" the message said, referencing the Irish term term for conversation, news, gossip and entertainment.
A second Brocach, on Monroe Street, closed last year after seven years in business.