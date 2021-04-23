Brisket and 'Texas Twinkies' best sellers at Smokin Bones BBQ

Stuckey, who grew up in Beloit and moved to Monona nine years ago, started experimenting with barbecue in 2014 when he found a smoker outside a bar he operated in the town of Richmond, between Whitewater and Delavan.

He started playing around with the smoker, serving ribs and pulled pork at the bar.

He didn’t renew his lease for the Richmond House Pub after a year, he said, because of its remote location.

In 2017, Stuckey got injured in a grease fire at his Monona home and spent a month in intensive care and underwent six surgeries on his right hand.

Stuckey said his hand is still uncomfortable some days, especially when it’s dry out, but he was able to go back to smoking meat and catering events.

As for the cart, it’s gone better than Stuckey expected. “People really loved the food and word of mouth really got around fast.”

After he made a Facebook post, someone shared news of his cart on Nextdoor, the neighborhood social media platform, and business took off, he said. Because his location gets a lot of traffic, drivers spot him and circle back to the frontage road, he said.