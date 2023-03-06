Tucumã, a Brazilian cafe and bakery, which opened last summer in Middleton, has closed.
A notice taped to the door of the business at 3301 Parmenter St. shows unpaid rent of $2,631.
Owner Lorraine Chiapim didn't return calls, texts or emails from a Wisconsin State Journal reporter and the cafe's website no longer functions.
Tucumã was attached to a Pit Stop convenience store with a BP gas station and next to a Fight Smart Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu studio.
Chiapim specialized in bonbons and layer cakes topped with fruit, nuts or flowers.
She also ran a catering business that shows no signs of continuing.
The cafe served coxinha, fried dough filled with chicken, cheese, or ham and cheese, açaí bowls and sandwiches. On weekends there were stews like feijoada, with black beans, or bobó de camarão, with shrimp and cassava.
According to a story in the Cap Times, Chiapim grew up in Rio de Janeiro and began cooking eight years ago. She was the head chef at a restaurant in Brazil that served American food.
She also worked in restaurants after moving to Florida with her husband. The couple came to Madison in 2018 and Chiapim worked as a personal chef and baker.
The name Tucumã means "fruit from a prickly plant" because it grows from long, black prickly leaves on the Tucumã tree.
24 restaurants, food shops and coffee shops we lost in the Madison area in 2022, and 3 that moved
In the past year, the Wisconsin State Journal reported the closing of 24 restaurants, food shops and coffee shops and three that moved.
That number was higher than last year's figure, when the paper reported 19 closures. In 2020, the paper reported the loss of 31 restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, taverns and brew pubs.
The Pasqual’s location on East Washington Avenue closed this year, but didn't get a full story.
Paisan's Italian Restaurant, was forced to close at 131 W. Wilson St. after a tumultuous year, starting in September 2021 when the city first closed the building it anchors because of structural concerns. The building is now set for demolition and the property will be redeveloped.
The places that moved: Cuco's Mexican Restaurant on Madison's East Side closed in October, with its owners moving it to a new location with a new name at 1824 S. Park St.
Also in October, Java Cat closed at 3918 Monona Drive and will reopen in the former Legacy House Imports Gift Shop and Tea Room, 4221 Lien Road, near East Towne Mall.
In August, Mirch Masala, the Indian-Nepali restaurant on State Street that closed in late March, reopened on the West Side at 439 Grand Canyon Drive, across from Chuck E. Cheese.
Buckingham's Bar & Grill closed in November to make room for a development on Regent Street.
Berke & Benham Seafood Market on Madison's Near West Side closed in early November, with the shop's owner moving back to Chicago.
Monona Garden Family Restaurant closed in September after 19 years in business.
Doc's Smokehouse's Madison restaurant closed in August, another victim of the labor shortage and supply chain challenges.
Madison’s first Five Guys Burgers and Fries, which opened on State Street in 2007, closed in August.
Knoche’s Market and Butcher Shop closed in October, but part of its meat business will live on.
Lake Edge Seafood Co. on Madison’s East Side, closed in September, a victim of staffing difficulties and rising food costs.
The popular European-inspired restaurant, Brasserie V on Monroe Street, closed in August mainly due to the tough job market.
Jade Mountain Cafe closed in September after nearly 12 years of serving Taiwanese bubble teas on the East Side.
Eldorado Grill, on Madison’s Near East Side, one of Food Fight restaurant group‘s oldest and most prominent restaurants, closed in late August.
After 9½ years on Monroe Street, Crescendo's owners closed that coffee shop in July and said they will focus on their location at Hilldale.
Rossi’s Pizza & Vintage Arcade, a Monona institution known for its video games and giant pizzas, closed last summer after 19 years.
Hone, the eclectic restaurant which opened in March 2021 in the former Forequarter space, 708¼ E. Johnson St., closed in June.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli, which opened in September 2021 at 511 State St., closed in the spring.
Monk’s Bar & Grill in Verona closed in May after 5½ years, with the loss of its manager and kitchen staff, said co-owner Greg Frankov.
Nau-Ti-Gal, the waterfront restaurant in Westport, north of Madison, closed this spring after 40 years.
After not making money for two years, the original Roman Candle Pizza on Williamson Street closed in May.
Grace Coffee Co. closed its original coffee shop on State Street this spring but has six other locations.
Chef Dave Heide closed Liliana’s Restaurant in Fitchburg in June after 15 years and is opening two restaurants in its place.
Hurts Donut Co. in Middleton, which specialized in oversized specialty donuts and donut milkshakes, closed this spring.
Lao Laan-Xang on Williamson Street closed in March after 25 years in that location.
Smoky's Club closed in late February after 69 years, but did a short stint last spring, opening three nights a week for drinks and food specials.
