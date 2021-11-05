Bourbon roast turkey, butternut squash lasagna part of Memorial Union's 'Thanksgiving To Go'

The Memorial Union's "Thanksgiving To Go" entrées this year are bourbon roast turkey, gingersnap mustard glazed ham, and vegetarian creamy butternut squash lasagna.
Personal-sized meals are $15 each, and are available to anyone, not just those in the UW community.
Orders are being taken now through Nov. 17 at 3 p.m., or while supplies last, said Union spokeswoman Shauna Breneman.
She said the Union's Thanksgiving offerings date back to at least 2004.
Orders can be made through the Thanksgiving To Go website with pickup on Nov. 24.
Side options are sage stuffing, turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes, herbed green beans and carrots, house-made cranberry orange relish, and a dinner roll with butter.
Each meal comes with a host of sides and a choice of pumpkin, pecan, or fudge-bottom pie.
A la carte items are also available. Meals will be cooked, chilled and packed in reheatable containers.
The bourbon roast turkey meal with multiple sides and a whole pie can also be ordered for a family of six for $145.
On the Thanksgiving To Go website, customers can select menu items and quantities as well as a 30-minute time period for pickup in Tripp Commons, on the second floor of the Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St.
Payments can be made by credit card or Wiscard. Current UW-Madison students paying with a Wiscard can buy a personal meal for $12.
Credit card payments will be processed online, with Wiscard payments processed on site at pickup.
For more information, or to order, visit: union.wisc.edu/thanksgiving
