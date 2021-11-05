Bourbon roast turkey, butternut squash lasagna part of Memorial Union's 'Thanksgiving To Go'

The Memorial Union's "Thanksgiving To Go" entrées this year are bourbon roast turkey, gingersnap mustard glazed ham, and vegetarian creamy butternut squash lasagna.

Personal-sized meals are $15 each, and are available to anyone, not just those in the UW community.

Orders are being taken now through Nov. 17 at 3 p.m., or while supplies last, said Union spokeswoman Shauna Breneman.

She said the Union's Thanksgiving offerings date back to at least 2004.

Orders can be made through the Thanksgiving To Go website with pickup on Nov. 24.

Side options are sage stuffing, turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes, herbed green beans and carrots, house-made cranberry orange relish, and a dinner roll with butter.

Each meal comes with a host of sides and a choice of pumpkin, pecan, or fudge-bottom pie.

A la carte items are also available. Meals will be cooked, chilled and packed in reheatable containers.