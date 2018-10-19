Madison's two locations of the health-conscious, fast-casual restaurant Freshii, owned by different franchisees, have both closed.
Jack Magee, who opened Madison's first Freshii, near West Towne Mall in November 2014, closed that location on Sept. 1, citing problems associated with flooding that affected parts of the West Side in August.
He didn't know it would be "a flood that would knock me out of the restaurant game," he said.
Troy Kalscheur opened his Freshii at 1605 Monroe St., and closed that location recently after two months, according to Magee.
Kalscheur wouldn't say if the nine-month Monroe Street reconstruction project contributed to that closing. "No comment," he said via text.
Meanwhile, Magee said he no longer intends to open any other Freshii stores, as he had originally planed. He didn't want to talk further about the closing of his Freshii at 422 Gammon Place "because of an ongoing legal situation."
He declined to offer further details on the dispute on the advice of his attorney.
Magee, who before Freshii was a medical sales rep, is now working for a mortgage company thanks to a job offer from a regular Freshii customer.
Early this year, the Toronto-based Freshii reported having 370 locations worldwide. According to an article in Restaurant Business, systemwide sales grew 43 percent in 2017 to $137.4 million.
Freshii's menu is made up of salads, wraps, burritos, quinoa bowls, soups, frozen yogurt, fresh-pressed juices, smoothies and breakfast items like breakfast burritos and egg pockets.