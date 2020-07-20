Bonfyre American Grille shutting down temporarily

Bonfyre American Grille sent out an email to customers Monday announcing that it would be shutting down temporarily starting Monday.

Addressed to Bonfyre "friends and family," it said management "made a tough decision" to close the restaurant "and all services until further notice."

The message said, "This has not been an easy decision, but it is in the best interest for the restaurant at this time."

It said that gift cards can still be purchased through its website and can be used once it reopens.

The email told customers to watch its social media channels for an announcement regarding its reopening date and said management is hopeful "to be up and running again in the next couple of months."

Bonfyre has offered curbside carryout during the pandemic and opened for dine-in service in mid-June at 25% capacity, keeping a 6-foot distance between customers, and allowing a maximum of six guests per table in accordance with Dane County’s "Forward Dane" reopening guidelines.

The restaurant opened in October 2009 at 2601 West Beltline Highway.

