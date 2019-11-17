Blue Agave, the Mexican restaurant that opened Downtown just before Christmas 2017, is closing.
The restaurant, 117 S. Butler St., in the former Bayou, will have its last day on Dec. 12.
Co-owner Jose Mata said he's sad to have to close. "We're in love with that location," he said.
"We did our best, but parking was a big situation," Mata said. "That's a lot of the feedback that we got from our customers."
Matta also said they opened as a "restaurant and lounge," and that even though they were grandfathered in to have an entertainment license, the city put restrictions on amplified live music and DJs on weekends.
He and his partner also encountered red tape when trying to open a sidewalk patio, he said. "It's just little things that affected my business."
Mata said neighbors often called the police about noise. "I felt like we were never given the opportunity to expand and be what we wanted it to be."
He said while they could have done better with a full entertainment license and patio, he doesn't want to complain about the city that he loves.
He said he's going to keep looking for another location that has better parking.
Mata's father, who died four years ago, owned a Mexican restaurant in Oshkosh called Durango's. It was his father's dream to have a restaurant in Downtown Madison, Mata said.
He said he opened the restaurant in honor of his father, and he was proud of the great reviews Blue Agave got on Facebook and Google.
"There are a lot of people who were there with us from the beginning to the end that supported us, that became family to us," Mata said.
Ultimately, though, business has been sometimes been slow, he said. "It's sad. It breaks our heart to close."
Mata grew up in Oshkosh, and came to Madison when he finished high school. His family is from San Jose de la Paz in Jalisco, Mexico, a state famous for its tequila. And that's why he chose the name Blue Agave, the plant from which tequila is distilled.
Mata opened the restaurant with his fiancée, Sandra Alamilla Lopez, and her brother, Fabian Alamilla, took over her ownership stake last year.